Used 2005 Chevrolet Equinox SUV Consumer Reviews
Starting problems
I recently bought a 2005 Equinox. I looked for over a month and thought I got a good deal. I've had it for a week and I'm having starter problems. It turns over but takes a long time to start. This only happens about half the time. As I'm reading reviews I'm seeing this is a common problem. I would like to get it fixed while under warranty so I'm curious to know what exactly the problem is. Seeing all of these bad reviews and potential problems I am now wondering if I was wrong in buying an Equinox. Any ideas on the starting problem?
My equinox
I see many complaints of the equinox. I have owned mine for 7 yrs now bought it with 35000 mls now has 156000. I haven't had to do any major maintenance on it til now having to replace the head gasket. I put almost 700 mls a week on it and have had nothing but being happy with its performance and reliability. My wife also feels the same. So whether it be ppl not performing their own at home maintenance of a vehicle, changing its oil and just learning their vehicle with its sound and handling and knowing when something is wrong is their fault. I love my Equinox and would not hesitate to buy another
So far so Good !!
The equinox I have has 86,000 miles, so far so good, no problems with it, just regular maintenance, oil change every 3000 miles. Mine has been well kept, garaged, hasn't been used off road, or bad weather much. Very comfortable small SUV.
Buyer beware...
I fell in love with how pretty this car was immediately. It came with all the bells and whistles, and after years of driving a straight forward Focus, I had to have it. Even after reading the reviews on this site about how sketchy the Equinox could be, I thought "that won't be me." Ohhhh but it is. Two weeks after I bought it the check engine light was one, never to leave. The airbag light quickly followed. Followed by two brake jobs, the starter issue mentioned so many times by other users, and who knows what is next. Cannot wait to trade it in after paid off. Such a shame because it still is so pretty...
Going Strong at 197,000 Miles
I have used nothing but Mobil 1 Full Synthetic since the first oil change. The original spark plugs lasted 150,000 miles. This has been a maintenance only (oil, filters, brakes, tires, muffler) vehicle for the past twelve years. There is still no change in oil consumption since new and it still gets 25+ MPG.
