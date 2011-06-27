Used 2018 Chevrolet Cruze Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Cruze Sedan
LT 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M)
True Cost to Own
$39,509*
Total Cash Price
$21,591
L 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$40,663*
Total Cash Price
$22,222
LS 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,798*
Total Cash Price
$21,749
LS 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$41,817*
Total Cash Price
$22,852
Premier 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,588*
Total Cash Price
$17,809
LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$28,839*
Total Cash Price
$15,760
LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$35,760*
Total Cash Price
$19,542
LT 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 9A)
True Cost to Own
$37,491*
Total Cash Price
$20,488
Cruze Hatchback
Premier 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$29,993*
Total Cash Price
$16,390
LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$34,318*
Total Cash Price
$18,754
LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,067*
Total Cash Price
$20,803
Cruze Diesel
LT 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 9A)
True Cost to Own
$29,416*
Total Cash Price
$16,075
LT 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M)
True Cost to Own
$28,839*
Total Cash Price
$15,760
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Cruze Sedan LT 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$993
|$1,023
|$1,054
|$1,085
|$1,118
|$5,273
|Maintenance
|$912
|$838
|$2,545
|$1,559
|$1,585
|$7,440
|Repairs
|$186
|$441
|$645
|$752
|$878
|$2,903
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,188
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,412
|Financing
|$1,162
|$933
|$692
|$432
|$158
|$3,376
|Depreciation
|$4,928
|$2,130
|$1,876
|$1,662
|$1,492
|$12,088
|Fuel
|$1,322
|$1,362
|$1,402
|$1,444
|$1,488
|$7,017
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,691
|$6,784
|$8,269
|$6,990
|$6,775
|$39,509
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Cruze Sedan L 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,022
|$1,053
|$1,084
|$1,117
|$1,151
|$5,427
|Maintenance
|$939
|$863
|$2,620
|$1,605
|$1,631
|$7,658
|Repairs
|$192
|$454
|$664
|$774
|$904
|$2,988
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,222
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,454
|Financing
|$1,196
|$960
|$712
|$444
|$162
|$3,474
|Depreciation
|$5,072
|$2,193
|$1,930
|$1,710
|$1,535
|$12,440
|Fuel
|$1,361
|$1,402
|$1,442
|$1,486
|$1,531
|$7,222
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,004
|$6,982
|$8,511
|$7,194
|$6,972
|$40,663
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Cruze Sedan LS 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,000
|$1,031
|$1,061
|$1,093
|$1,126
|$5,312
|Maintenance
|$919
|$845
|$2,564
|$1,570
|$1,597
|$7,495
|Repairs
|$188
|$444
|$650
|$758
|$885
|$2,924
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,196
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,423
|Financing
|$1,170
|$940
|$697
|$435
|$159
|$3,400
|Depreciation
|$4,964
|$2,146
|$1,889
|$1,674
|$1,503
|$12,176
|Fuel
|$1,332
|$1,372
|$1,412
|$1,455
|$1,499
|$7,068
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,770
|$6,834
|$8,330
|$7,041
|$6,824
|$39,798
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Cruze Sedan LS 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,051
|$1,083
|$1,115
|$1,148
|$1,183
|$5,581
|Maintenance
|$966
|$887
|$2,694
|$1,650
|$1,678
|$7,875
|Repairs
|$197
|$467
|$683
|$796
|$929
|$3,073
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,257
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,495
|Financing
|$1,230
|$987
|$732
|$457
|$167
|$3,573
|Depreciation
|$5,216
|$2,255
|$1,985
|$1,759
|$1,579
|$12,793
|Fuel
|$1,399
|$1,441
|$1,483
|$1,528
|$1,575
|$7,427
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,316
|$7,180
|$8,752
|$7,398
|$7,170
|$41,817
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Cruze Sedan Premier 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$819
|$844
|$869
|$895
|$922
|$4,349
|Maintenance
|$753
|$692
|$2,100
|$1,286
|$1,307
|$6,137
|Repairs
|$154
|$364
|$532
|$620
|$724
|$2,394
|Taxes & Fees
|$980
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,165
|Financing
|$958
|$770
|$571
|$356
|$130
|$2,784
|Depreciation
|$4,065
|$1,757
|$1,547
|$1,371
|$1,231
|$9,970
|Fuel
|$1,090
|$1,123
|$1,156
|$1,191
|$1,227
|$5,788
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,819
|$5,596
|$6,821
|$5,765
|$5,588
|$32,588
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Cruze Sedan LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$725
|$747
|$769
|$792
|$816
|$3,849
|Maintenance
|$666
|$612
|$1,858
|$1,138
|$1,157
|$5,431
|Repairs
|$136
|$322
|$471
|$549
|$641
|$2,119
|Taxes & Fees
|$867
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,031
|Financing
|$848
|$681
|$505
|$315
|$115
|$2,464
|Depreciation
|$3,597
|$1,555
|$1,369
|$1,213
|$1,089
|$8,823
|Fuel
|$965
|$994
|$1,023
|$1,054
|$1,086
|$5,122
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,804
|$4,952
|$6,036
|$5,102
|$4,945
|$28,839
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Cruze Sedan LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$899
|$926
|$954
|$982
|$1,012
|$4,773
|Maintenance
|$826
|$759
|$2,304
|$1,411
|$1,435
|$6,734
|Repairs
|$169
|$399
|$584
|$681
|$795
|$2,628
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,075
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,278
|Financing
|$1,052
|$844
|$626
|$391
|$143
|$3,055
|Depreciation
|$4,460
|$1,928
|$1,698
|$1,504
|$1,350
|$10,941
|Fuel
|$1,197
|$1,233
|$1,269
|$1,307
|$1,347
|$6,351
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,677
|$6,140
|$7,485
|$6,326
|$6,132
|$35,760
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Cruze Sedan LT 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$943
|$971
|$1,000
|$1,030
|$1,061
|$5,004
|Maintenance
|$866
|$796
|$2,415
|$1,479
|$1,504
|$7,060
|Repairs
|$177
|$419
|$612
|$714
|$833
|$2,755
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,127
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$1,340
|Financing
|$1,102
|$885
|$657
|$410
|$150
|$3,203
|Depreciation
|$4,676
|$2,022
|$1,780
|$1,577
|$1,416
|$11,470
|Fuel
|$1,255
|$1,292
|$1,330
|$1,370
|$1,412
|$6,659
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,145
|$6,438
|$7,847
|$6,633
|$6,429
|$37,491
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Cruze Hatchback Premier 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$754
|$777
|$800
|$824
|$849
|$4,003
|Maintenance
|$693
|$636
|$1,932
|$1,184
|$1,203
|$5,648
|Repairs
|$141
|$335
|$490
|$571
|$667
|$2,204
|Taxes & Fees
|$902
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,072
|Financing
|$882
|$708
|$525
|$328
|$120
|$2,563
|Depreciation
|$3,741
|$1,617
|$1,424
|$1,262
|$1,133
|$9,176
|Fuel
|$1,004
|$1,034
|$1,064
|$1,096
|$1,129
|$5,327
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,116
|$5,150
|$6,277
|$5,306
|$5,143
|$29,993
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Cruze Hatchback LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$863
|$889
|$915
|$942
|$971
|$4,580
|Maintenance
|$793
|$728
|$2,211
|$1,354
|$1,377
|$6,463
|Repairs
|$162
|$383
|$560
|$653
|$763
|$2,522
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,032
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,227
|Financing
|$1,009
|$810
|$601
|$375
|$137
|$2,932
|Depreciation
|$4,280
|$1,850
|$1,629
|$1,443
|$1,296
|$10,499
|Fuel
|$1,148
|$1,183
|$1,217
|$1,254
|$1,292
|$6,095
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,287
|$5,893
|$7,183
|$6,071
|$5,885
|$34,318
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Cruze Hatchback LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$957
|$986
|$1,015
|$1,045
|$1,077
|$5,081
|Maintenance
|$879
|$808
|$2,453
|$1,502
|$1,527
|$7,169
|Repairs
|$180
|$425
|$622
|$725
|$846
|$2,797
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,144
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$1,361
|Financing
|$1,119
|$899
|$667
|$416
|$152
|$3,252
|Depreciation
|$4,748
|$2,053
|$1,807
|$1,601
|$1,437
|$11,646
|Fuel
|$1,274
|$1,312
|$1,350
|$1,391
|$1,434
|$6,761
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,301
|$6,537
|$7,968
|$6,735
|$6,527
|$38,067
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Cruze Diesel LT 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$740
|$762
|$784
|$808
|$832
|$3,926
|Maintenance
|$679
|$624
|$1,895
|$1,161
|$1,180
|$5,540
|Repairs
|$139
|$328
|$480
|$560
|$654
|$2,161
|Taxes & Fees
|$884
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,052
|Financing
|$865
|$695
|$515
|$321
|$117
|$2,513
|Depreciation
|$3,669
|$1,586
|$1,396
|$1,237
|$1,111
|$8,999
|Fuel
|$984
|$1,014
|$1,043
|$1,075
|$1,108
|$5,224
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,960
|$5,051
|$6,157
|$5,204
|$5,044
|$29,416
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Cruze Diesel LT 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$725
|$747
|$769
|$792
|$816
|$3,849
|Maintenance
|$666
|$612
|$1,858
|$1,138
|$1,157
|$5,431
|Repairs
|$136
|$322
|$471
|$549
|$641
|$2,119
|Taxes & Fees
|$867
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,031
|Financing
|$848
|$681
|$505
|$315
|$115
|$2,464
|Depreciation
|$3,597
|$1,555
|$1,369
|$1,213
|$1,089
|$8,823
|Fuel
|$965
|$994
|$1,023
|$1,054
|$1,086
|$5,122
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,804
|$4,952
|$6,036
|$5,102
|$4,945
|$28,839
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 Cruze
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Chevrolet Cruze in Virginia is:not available
