Used 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Cruze Sedan
Premier 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$30,809*
Total Cash Price
$14,514
LS 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,381*
Total Cash Price
$19,494
LS 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$42,589*
Total Cash Price
$20,063
1LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$30,205*
Total Cash Price
$14,229
1LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$41,683*
Total Cash Price
$19,636
L 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$31,413*
Total Cash Price
$14,798
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Cruze Sedan Premier 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$740
|$762
|$784
|$808
|$832
|$3,926
|Maintenance
|$1,887
|$1,056
|$941
|$526
|$2,467
|$6,878
|Repairs
|$461
|$533
|$624
|$728
|$851
|$3,198
|Taxes & Fees
|$804
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$971
|Financing
|$780
|$628
|$464
|$291
|$105
|$2,268
|Depreciation
|$3,698
|$1,431
|$1,259
|$1,116
|$1,002
|$8,505
|Fuel
|$954
|$982
|$1,012
|$1,042
|$1,073
|$5,063
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,323
|$5,435
|$5,127
|$4,553
|$6,372
|$30,809
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Cruze Sedan LS 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$993
|$1,023
|$1,054
|$1,085
|$1,118
|$5,273
|Maintenance
|$2,535
|$1,418
|$1,265
|$707
|$3,314
|$9,238
|Repairs
|$619
|$717
|$838
|$978
|$1,143
|$4,295
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,080
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,304
|Financing
|$1,048
|$844
|$623
|$390
|$141
|$3,047
|Depreciation
|$4,966
|$1,922
|$1,691
|$1,499
|$1,345
|$11,423
|Fuel
|$1,281
|$1,319
|$1,359
|$1,400
|$1,441
|$6,801
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,522
|$7,299
|$6,886
|$6,116
|$8,558
|$41,381
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Cruze Sedan LS 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,022
|$1,053
|$1,084
|$1,117
|$1,151
|$5,427
|Maintenance
|$2,609
|$1,459
|$1,301
|$728
|$3,411
|$9,508
|Repairs
|$637
|$737
|$863
|$1,007
|$1,176
|$4,420
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,111
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,342
|Financing
|$1,079
|$869
|$642
|$402
|$145
|$3,136
|Depreciation
|$5,111
|$1,978
|$1,740
|$1,543
|$1,385
|$11,757
|Fuel
|$1,318
|$1,358
|$1,399
|$1,441
|$1,483
|$6,999
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,887
|$7,512
|$7,087
|$6,294
|$8,808
|$42,589
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Cruze Sedan 1LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$725
|$747
|$769
|$792
|$816
|$3,849
|Maintenance
|$1,850
|$1,035
|$923
|$516
|$2,419
|$6,743
|Repairs
|$452
|$523
|$612
|$714
|$834
|$3,135
|Taxes & Fees
|$788
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$952
|Financing
|$765
|$616
|$455
|$285
|$103
|$2,224
|Depreciation
|$3,625
|$1,403
|$1,234
|$1,094
|$982
|$8,338
|Fuel
|$935
|$963
|$992
|$1,022
|$1,052
|$4,964
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,140
|$5,328
|$5,026
|$4,464
|$6,247
|$30,205
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Cruze Sedan 1LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,000
|$1,031
|$1,061
|$1,093
|$1,126
|$5,312
|Maintenance
|$2,553
|$1,428
|$1,274
|$712
|$3,338
|$9,305
|Repairs
|$624
|$722
|$845
|$985
|$1,151
|$4,326
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,087
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,314
|Financing
|$1,056
|$850
|$628
|$393
|$142
|$3,069
|Depreciation
|$5,003
|$1,936
|$1,703
|$1,510
|$1,355
|$11,506
|Fuel
|$1,290
|$1,329
|$1,369
|$1,410
|$1,452
|$6,850
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,613
|$7,353
|$6,936
|$6,160
|$8,621
|$41,683
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Cruze Sedan L 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$754
|$777
|$800
|$824
|$849
|$4,003
|Maintenance
|$1,924
|$1,076
|$960
|$537
|$2,516
|$7,013
|Repairs
|$470
|$544
|$636
|$743
|$867
|$3,260
|Taxes & Fees
|$820
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$990
|Financing
|$796
|$641
|$473
|$296
|$107
|$2,313
|Depreciation
|$3,770
|$1,459
|$1,283
|$1,138
|$1,021
|$8,672
|Fuel
|$972
|$1,002
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$1,094
|$5,163
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,506
|$5,541
|$5,227
|$4,643
|$6,497
|$31,413
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 Cruze
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2016 Chevrolet Cruze info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda Accord 2016
- Used Honda Civic 2017
- Used Lexus RX 350
- Used Ford F-150 2015
- Used Toyota RAV4 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2015
- Used Honda Civic 2015
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2016
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Kia Telluride
- 2020 Ford Explorer
- 2020 Chevrolet Camaro
- 2020 BMW 3 Series
- 2020 Lexus RX 350
- 2020 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Jeep Gladiator
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2020 Subaru Outback
- 2019 Volkswagen Jetta
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Toyota Hybrids
- Best Honda Sedans
- Best Honda Hatchbacks
- Best Toyota Minivans
- Best Honda Hybrids
- Best Honda SUVs
- Best Toyota Sedans
- Best Acura Coupes
Other models to consider
- 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Crew Cab
- 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Regular Cab
- 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew Cab
- 2018 Chevrolet Colorado Crew Cab
- 2020 Chevrolet Sonic Hatchback
- 2019 Chevrolet Cruze Diesel
- 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Double Cab
- 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Double Cab
- 2020 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class AMG SL 63
- 2019 Jaguar XJ XJR575
- 2018 Chevrolet Impala Sedan
- 2020 Lincoln Continental
- 2020 INFINITI Q50
- 2018 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan
- 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG E 43 4MATIC
- 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class AMG CLS 63 S
- 2020 Genesis G90
- 2018 Nissan Maxima Sedan