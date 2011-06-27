Used 2015 Chevrolet Cruze Consumer Reviews

My Chevy Cruze one year anniversary Brennan , 01/09/2018 LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A) 23 of 23 people found this review helpful I purchased this car back in August of 2016 with 19,900 miles on it. I have now owned it for about a year and a half and I am at about 38,300 miles. In a way, it kind of "just happened" but I've had my eyes on a cruze and have done a lot of research about a year prior to purchasing it. I believe it was meant to be, and oh boy am I glad it was. I'll start with the exterior. I think it looks great from just about all angles, and it has just enough of a "sporty" look to it so it could bat some eyes every now and then. I really enjoy the daytime running LED's as well (a feature which is standard on 2015 models and up). Now lets talk interior. The inside looks just as nice as the car does on the outside. At night, you can really notice and appreciate the stylish light blue lighting that spreads across the infotainment and gauge cluster. I only own the LT model so I don't have any of the fancy bells and whistles, but I will say- compared to other base model cars for around the same price as my Cruze, I'd say Chevy definitely takes the cake. Many, if not all buttons are plastic which was to be expected and none of them have broken on me to date. The seats are decently comfortable, although I do notice my lower back starting to feel uncomfortable after extended trips. Rear seats don't have too much going for them other than a car charging port and a fold down cup holder/armrest located in the middle of the back seat. A very nice touch. Rear visibility is only somewhat of an issue when backing up out of parking lots due to the rear windshield being positioned higher up than some other cars, however other than this I haven't had any complaints about it. Cargo space is great with the exception of the center console. Its about half the size of a standard size one, and this is probably due to space restraints because it's a "compact sedan". There are "pocket spaces" in the driver and passenger seats, as well as both rear seats as well. The front seat pocket spaces are larger than the rear ones. The glove box space is pretty standard, it can fit a good amount of miscellaneous things here and there. Trunk space is definitely a 10/10, very large for the cars size. I love it. I've only had one repair on the car and that was the driver side window regulator. It must have went out of alignment with the window itself. I used it on a very cold day and the window was frozen shut. I'm probably somewhat at blame for this because I kept trying and trying until it seemed to bust. It was still under warranty at the time, but I think the cost on the invoice was about $100-$130 for it. Maybe less. Other than that, I've had no repairs needed on the car since and the regular maintenance costs are low. Nothing that's broken the wallet (so far). Overall, i'd definitely recommend this car to any first time buyers or younger buyers. I am a college student who travels to and from home quite often and it is a very smooth ride, especially on the highway. You'll also love the great gas mileage. I get about 35 on the highway which is great. Safety Performance Interior Report Abuse

3 Recalls and counting Polo , 05/28/2016 1LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 48 of 51 people found this review helpful Water pump replaced two times in less than a year- (Recall), transmission problems around 24K miles going to the dealer for the second time. Electrical problems- you lose power in your entire internal instruments while driving – Recall. Nice looking car, very comfortable when driving, but is not a reliable at all. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Don’t let size fool you ! Isaac Q , 12/06/2017 2LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful When I first bought my 2015 cruze I was a little set off by the size and the back seat room coming from an SUV. I would never look back. I bought my cruze winter of 2015 and with coming from an suv I was worried about front wheel drive but it handled just fine. One thing I love about the cruze is the quality of it, this car has such great quality between the solid slam of the door to the firm knobs on the radio. The wide variety of features you get for the money is in beatable. I have a 2LT and I have everything I need, heated seats, leather, touch screen, remote starter, Xm and so much more. The ride quality is super good. Everyday I drive this car is like it’s the first. It handles well around windy curves or just cruising in town. My only complaint with this car is that it can tend to hit bumps a little harder than I’d like but not too bad, the acceleration can lag a little, sometimes I notice some road noise but not bad and last the heat can take a little bit to fully heat up but the heated seats make up for it. Over all this is a great car for so many reasons and I don’t regret buying it at all. I’m definitely a Chevy guy for life now ! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Mileage, Mileage, Mileage Carl S , 10/09/2016 Diesel 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A) 35 of 40 people found this review helpful I'm a pickup guy. But my 04 Silverado with the 8.1L engine costs a fortune to commute with 45 miles per day, 5 days per week. The last car I bought was a 1986 Cutlass in 1987. I've owned nothing but trucks since. My wife has owned a few compact cars, mostly Subarus. Never was a fan but she liked them. Last year she bought a used 2014 Impala. While shopping for that car we drove a new Cruze with the gas engine. I was somewhat impressed with the car then. Fast forward to present day... My commute is about 45 miles round-trip. I can't ride my motorcycle all winter so I was looking for a fuel efficient compact car. Flash back to the Cruze...but I wanted a diesel. The diesel was only available as a 2014 or 2015 in the US. They're also hard to find. I did locate one at a dealer about 250 miles away. We agreed on a price and the dealer delivered it. Very nice car, fully loaded, and much nicer in the diesel trim than the LS we drove last year. I took it for a quick test drive and instantly liked the car. As a matter of fact, my wife LOVED it. So much so that she made me locate one for her...more on that in a moment. The fit and finish on the car is top notch. Visibility is very good and the car has a "big car" feel to it. The leather seats are comfortable and supportive. The MyLink infotainment system seems complicated but turns out it's pretty intuitive once you start exploring it. The diesel engine is quiet. Almost can't hear it from inside the car. The turbo allows it to accelerate quickly enough for just about any situation. We put about 120 miles on it the next day in a mixture of city and highway driving. The fuel gauge needle barely moved off of the "F" mark. Great little car to run around in. Back to finding a car for my wife. A dealer in Missoula, MT still had a 2014 I had considered...at a reduced price! We drove over and traded the Impala for the 2014 Cruze turbo diesel. The drive home was about 220 miles of mostly mountain driving...including Lolo Pass. I was in a bit of a hurry to get home so pretty much kept my foot into the accelerator. The diesel never hesitated, had ample power for passing in short passing zones and averaged 52MPG for the trip! After dark I rounded a corner on the wet Hwy 12 surface only to have the headlights illuminate a group of raccoons gather right in my lane. An emergency application of the brakes resulted in a quick, straight and safe stop from about 62MPH. No raccoons were harmed in the making of the stop! It was about a 4 hour drive and the car was luxury-car quiet and comfortable. You'd never know you're driving a diesel...until you looked at the fuel gauge. With almost 16 gallons of fuel you'll have somewhere between 700 and 800 miles of highway cruze-ing before your next fuel stop. Simply incredible. We're both very happy with our used Cruze turbo diesels. **UPDATE:** After owning and driving the Cruze TD for about 8 months/4000 miles my opinion of the car has only improved. Absolutely no maintenance issues required for either the 2014 or 2015. Still haven't had to top off the DEF in either car. Had a few issues in snow on the 15 but that's an issue with the original tires...not the car. Starts easily in cold weather. An absolute miser with fuel. We are both very happy with the Cruze TD and we're even considering looking at one of the new 2017 models as soon as they're released. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse