Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Cruze Sedan
LT Fleet 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$26,359*
Total Cash Price
$9,042
LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$35,404*
Total Cash Price
$12,145
LTZ 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,437*
Total Cash Price
$12,500
LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,662*
Total Cash Price
$12,234
Eco 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$26,876*
Total Cash Price
$9,220
1LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$25,842*
Total Cash Price
$8,865
2LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,471*
Total Cash Price
$12,854
Eco 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$25,842*
Total Cash Price
$8,865
1LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$32,044*
Total Cash Price
$10,993
2LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$30,752*
Total Cash Price
$10,549
Cruze Diesel
Diesel 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
True Cost to Own
$29,201*
Total Cash Price
$10,017
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Cruze Sedan LT Fleet 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$733
|$756
|$778
|$802
|$825
|$3,894
|Maintenance
|$1,081
|$482
|$1,561
|$704
|$1,727
|$5,555
|Repairs
|$488
|$565
|$661
|$772
|$901
|$3,386
|Taxes & Fees
|$519
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$686
|Financing
|$487
|$391
|$290
|$182
|$65
|$1,414
|Depreciation
|$2,784
|$863
|$759
|$673
|$604
|$5,682
|Fuel
|$1,081
|$1,114
|$1,148
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$5,741
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,173
|$4,213
|$5,238
|$4,355
|$5,381
|$26,359
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Cruze Sedan LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$985
|$1,015
|$1,045
|$1,077
|$1,108
|$5,231
|Maintenance
|$1,452
|$648
|$2,096
|$945
|$2,319
|$7,461
|Repairs
|$655
|$759
|$888
|$1,037
|$1,210
|$4,548
|Taxes & Fees
|$697
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$922
|Financing
|$653
|$525
|$389
|$244
|$88
|$1,899
|Depreciation
|$3,739
|$1,159
|$1,019
|$904
|$811
|$7,632
|Fuel
|$1,452
|$1,496
|$1,541
|$1,586
|$1,634
|$7,710
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,634
|$5,658
|$7,035
|$5,850
|$7,227
|$35,404
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Cruze Sedan LTZ 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,014
|$1,045
|$1,076
|$1,108
|$1,141
|$5,383
|Maintenance
|$1,495
|$667
|$2,157
|$973
|$2,387
|$7,679
|Repairs
|$674
|$781
|$914
|$1,067
|$1,245
|$4,681
|Taxes & Fees
|$718
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$949
|Financing
|$673
|$540
|$400
|$251
|$90
|$1,954
|Depreciation
|$3,848
|$1,193
|$1,049
|$931
|$835
|$7,855
|Fuel
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,586
|$1,633
|$1,682
|$7,935
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,915
|$5,823
|$7,240
|$6,021
|$7,438
|$36,437
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Cruze Sedan LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$992
|$1,023
|$1,053
|$1,085
|$1,116
|$5,269
|Maintenance
|$1,463
|$653
|$2,111
|$952
|$2,336
|$7,515
|Repairs
|$660
|$765
|$894
|$1,045
|$1,219
|$4,582
|Taxes & Fees
|$702
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$929
|Financing
|$658
|$529
|$392
|$246
|$88
|$1,913
|Depreciation
|$3,766
|$1,167
|$1,027
|$911
|$817
|$7,688
|Fuel
|$1,463
|$1,507
|$1,552
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$7,767
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,704
|$5,699
|$7,086
|$5,893
|$7,279
|$35,662
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Cruze Sedan Eco 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$748
|$771
|$794
|$817
|$841
|$3,971
|Maintenance
|$1,102
|$492
|$1,591
|$718
|$1,761
|$5,664
|Repairs
|$497
|$576
|$674
|$787
|$918
|$3,453
|Taxes & Fees
|$529
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$700
|Financing
|$496
|$398
|$295
|$185
|$67
|$1,441
|Depreciation
|$2,838
|$880
|$774
|$686
|$616
|$5,794
|Fuel
|$1,102
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,204
|$1,241
|$5,853
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,313
|$4,295
|$5,340
|$4,441
|$5,486
|$26,876
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Cruze Sedan 1LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$719
|$741
|$763
|$786
|$809
|$3,818
|Maintenance
|$1,060
|$473
|$1,530
|$690
|$1,693
|$5,446
|Repairs
|$478
|$554
|$648
|$757
|$883
|$3,320
|Taxes & Fees
|$509
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$673
|Financing
|$477
|$383
|$284
|$178
|$64
|$1,386
|Depreciation
|$2,729
|$846
|$744
|$660
|$592
|$5,571
|Fuel
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$1,158
|$1,193
|$5,628
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,032
|$4,130
|$5,135
|$4,270
|$5,275
|$25,842
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Cruze Sedan 2LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,043
|$1,074
|$1,106
|$1,140
|$1,173
|$5,536
|Maintenance
|$1,537
|$686
|$2,219
|$1,001
|$2,455
|$7,897
|Repairs
|$693
|$803
|$940
|$1,098
|$1,280
|$4,814
|Taxes & Fees
|$738
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$976
|Financing
|$692
|$555
|$412
|$258
|$93
|$2,010
|Depreciation
|$3,957
|$1,227
|$1,079
|$957
|$858
|$8,078
|Fuel
|$1,537
|$1,583
|$1,631
|$1,679
|$1,730
|$8,161
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,196
|$5,989
|$7,446
|$6,192
|$7,649
|$37,471
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Cruze Sedan Eco 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$719
|$741
|$763
|$786
|$809
|$3,818
|Maintenance
|$1,060
|$473
|$1,530
|$690
|$1,693
|$5,446
|Repairs
|$478
|$554
|$648
|$757
|$883
|$3,320
|Taxes & Fees
|$509
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$673
|Financing
|$477
|$383
|$284
|$178
|$64
|$1,386
|Depreciation
|$2,729
|$846
|$744
|$660
|$592
|$5,571
|Fuel
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$1,158
|$1,193
|$5,628
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,032
|$4,130
|$5,135
|$4,270
|$5,275
|$25,842
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Cruze Sedan 1LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$892
|$919
|$946
|$975
|$1,003
|$4,734
|Maintenance
|$1,314
|$587
|$1,897
|$856
|$2,099
|$6,753
|Repairs
|$593
|$687
|$804
|$939
|$1,095
|$4,117
|Taxes & Fees
|$631
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$835
|Financing
|$591
|$475
|$352
|$221
|$79
|$1,719
|Depreciation
|$3,384
|$1,049
|$923
|$818
|$734
|$6,908
|Fuel
|$1,314
|$1,354
|$1,395
|$1,436
|$1,479
|$6,979
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,720
|$5,121
|$6,367
|$5,295
|$6,541
|$32,044
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Cruze Sedan 2LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$856
|$882
|$908
|$935
|$963
|$4,543
|Maintenance
|$1,261
|$563
|$1,821
|$821
|$2,015
|$6,481
|Repairs
|$569
|$659
|$771
|$901
|$1,051
|$3,951
|Taxes & Fees
|$606
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$801
|Financing
|$568
|$456
|$338
|$212
|$76
|$1,649
|Depreciation
|$3,248
|$1,007
|$885
|$785
|$704
|$6,629
|Fuel
|$1,261
|$1,299
|$1,339
|$1,378
|$1,420
|$6,697
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,368
|$4,915
|$6,111
|$5,081
|$6,277
|$30,752
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Cruze Diesel Diesel 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$812
|$837
|$862
|$888
|$914
|$4,314
|Maintenance
|$1,198
|$534
|$1,729
|$780
|$1,913
|$6,154
|Repairs
|$540
|$626
|$732
|$855
|$998
|$3,752
|Taxes & Fees
|$575
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$760
|Financing
|$539
|$433
|$321
|$201
|$72
|$1,566
|Depreciation
|$3,084
|$956
|$841
|$746
|$669
|$6,295
|Fuel
|$1,198
|$1,234
|$1,271
|$1,309
|$1,348
|$6,360
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,946
|$4,667
|$5,803
|$4,825
|$5,961
|$29,201
Learn about the 2014 Cruze
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze in Virginia is:not available
