Used 2013 Chevrolet Cruze Sedan Consumer Reviews

WARNING TO POTENTIAL BUYERS 1_zo , 12/07/2016 LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M) 66 of 69 people found this review helpful I purchased this car and in a 1 year span have taken it over 7 times now to the dealership. Bad battery cable (which actively TURNED OFF MY STABILITRAC AND TRACTION CONTROL SYSTEM WHILE DRIVING!!!), Bad catalytic converter, Bad/ leaking oil cooler, Bad cylinder head, Bad head gasket, Bad air intake manifold, and i could go on and on. I have put 40k miles on it and for a 2013 I'd expect to be able to drive this car with no problems other than normal upkeep tasks. After talking with gm and them telling me that they will not do anything for me I'm beyond flabbergasted that a company that prides itself on its customer service treated me this way. I will NEVER purchase a chevy product ever and will be spreading the word. Performance Comfort Report Abuse

TOO MAY ISSUES M Garcia , 09/30/2015 LTZ 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 28 of 29 people found this review helpful VALVE cap replaced in 2014 Purge Valve replaced 2015 Car turned off randomly when at a stop Computer panel shut off without warning When idle, car jerks Most recently, car smells like gas inside when car is on and at a stop Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2013 Cruze Eco Manual main1462 , 01/26/2013 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I had a Cruze LS we loved, but traded for a larger Malibu. After a year of poor Malibu mpg, we went back to a Cruze; this time an Eco. LOVE this car! After a month in mostly below-freezing weather, I'm averaging 36 mpg around town! On three days in the 50s, it got in the low 40s. Highway is 45-50 mpg at 65-70 mph. My fill-ups so far actually show slightly better mpg than the computer reading. The car handles great and is very quiet. The stick is smooth. I have owned GM cars for 25 years, and the Cruze is my favorite. I got this Eco for $17,300 after $3,500 in rebates (mostly from GM card incentives). A friend who rode in my car last week said, "Wow. This is a REALLY nice car!" Report Abuse

LEMON jeni740 , 02/05/2014 34 of 38 people found this review helpful My car is a 2013 chevy cruze lt. I bought it 8/14/13 and it has been in the shop 7 times since I bought it. I had a water leak on the drivers side, the heater makes a weird grinding noise and the transmission surges, it also make a weird scraping noise when I put my foot on the gas. I finally had enough and called GM my car has 3,000 miles on it and has spent more time at the shop than my driveway. It has now been 8 days since I have had my car they have me in a rental until the paperwork is finalized on my new 2014 replacement cruze. I am so glad that they pulled me from my car it has cost me time from work and so frustrating..... Report Abuse