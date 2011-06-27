2019 Chevrolet Corvette Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Corvette Z06
Z06 2dr Convertible w/3LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)
True Cost to Own
$80,314*
Total Cash Price
$74,210
Z06 2dr Coupe w/1LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)
True Cost to Own
$60,968*
Total Cash Price
$56,335
Z06 2dr Convertible w/2LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)
True Cost to Own
$85,003*
Total Cash Price
$78,544
Z06 2dr Convertible w/1LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)
True Cost to Own
$72,693*
Total Cash Price
$67,168
Z06 2dr Coupe w/3LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)
True Cost to Own
$82,072*
Total Cash Price
$75,835
Z06 2dr Coupe w/2LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)
True Cost to Own
$60,382*
Total Cash Price
$55,793
Corvette Coupe
Grand Sport 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$80,900*
Total Cash Price
$74,752
Grand Sport 2dr Coupe w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$69,761*
Total Cash Price
$64,460
Stingray 2dr Coupe w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$72,693*
Total Cash Price
$67,168
Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$62,140*
Total Cash Price
$57,418
Stingray 2dr Coupe w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$72,106*
Total Cash Price
$66,627
Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$65,658*
Total Cash Price
$60,668
Grand Sport 2dr Coupe w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$59,795*
Total Cash Price
$55,251
Stingray 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$58,623*
Total Cash Price
$54,168
Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$67,416*
Total Cash Price
$62,293
Corvette Convertible
Stingray 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$59,795*
Total Cash Price
$55,251
Grand Sport 2dr Convertible w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$82,658*
Total Cash Price
$76,377
ZR1 2dr Convertible w/1ZR (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)
True Cost to Own
$72,693*
Total Cash Price
$67,168
Stingray 2dr Convertible w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$77,382*
Total Cash Price
$71,502
Stingray Z51 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$76,210*
Total Cash Price
$70,418
Stingray Z51 2dr Convertible w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$72,693*
Total Cash Price
$67,168
ZR1 2dr Convertible w/3ZR (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)
True Cost to Own
$83,245*
Total Cash Price
$76,919
Grand Sport 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$73,865*
Total Cash Price
$68,252
Stingray Z51 2dr Convertible w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$66,244*
Total Cash Price
$61,210
Stingray 2dr Convertible w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$65,072*
Total Cash Price
$60,126
Grand Sport 2dr Convertible w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$60,382*
Total Cash Price
$55,793
Corvette ZR1
ZR1 2dr Coupe w/3ZR (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)
True Cost to Own
$58,623*
Total Cash Price
$54,168
ZR1 2dr Coupe w/1ZR (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)
True Cost to Own
$66,244*
Total Cash Price
$61,210
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Corvette Z06 Z06 2dr Convertible w/3LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,375
|$1,423
|$1,474
|$1,525
|$1,578
|$7,376
|Maintenance
|$784
|$1,348
|$1,400
|$4,314
|$2,092
|$9,938
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$338
|$806
|$1,178
|$2,322
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,202
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$3,426
|Financing
|$3,991
|$3,210
|$2,376
|$1,486
|$537
|$11,600
|Depreciation
|$17,865
|$3,332
|$2,725
|$3,051
|$2,669
|$29,641
|Fuel
|$3,015
|$3,106
|$3,199
|$3,295
|$3,395
|$16,010
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,232
|$12,475
|$11,568
|$14,533
|$11,505
|$80,314
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Corvette Z06 Z06 2dr Coupe w/1LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,044
|$1,081
|$1,119
|$1,158
|$1,198
|$5,599
|Maintenance
|$595
|$1,023
|$1,063
|$3,275
|$1,588
|$7,544
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$257
|$612
|$894
|$1,763
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,430
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$2,601
|Financing
|$3,030
|$2,437
|$1,803
|$1,128
|$408
|$8,806
|Depreciation
|$13,562
|$2,529
|$2,069
|$2,316
|$2,026
|$22,501
|Fuel
|$2,289
|$2,358
|$2,428
|$2,501
|$2,577
|$12,153
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,950
|$9,470
|$8,782
|$11,032
|$8,734
|$60,968
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Corvette Z06 Z06 2dr Convertible w/2LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,456
|$1,507
|$1,560
|$1,614
|$1,670
|$7,807
|Maintenance
|$829
|$1,427
|$1,482
|$4,566
|$2,214
|$10,518
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$358
|$853
|$1,247
|$2,458
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,389
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$3,626
|Financing
|$4,224
|$3,397
|$2,514
|$1,573
|$568
|$12,277
|Depreciation
|$18,908
|$3,526
|$2,884
|$3,229
|$2,825
|$31,372
|Fuel
|$3,191
|$3,287
|$3,386
|$3,487
|$3,593
|$16,945
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,997
|$13,204
|$12,244
|$15,382
|$12,177
|$85,003
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Corvette Z06 Z06 2dr Convertible w/1LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,245
|$1,288
|$1,334
|$1,380
|$1,428
|$6,676
|Maintenance
|$709
|$1,220
|$1,267
|$3,905
|$1,893
|$8,995
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$306
|$729
|$1,066
|$2,102
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,898
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$3,101
|Financing
|$3,612
|$2,905
|$2,150
|$1,345
|$486
|$10,499
|Depreciation
|$16,170
|$3,016
|$2,466
|$2,761
|$2,416
|$26,829
|Fuel
|$2,729
|$2,811
|$2,895
|$2,982
|$3,073
|$14,491
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,363
|$11,291
|$10,471
|$13,154
|$10,414
|$72,693
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Corvette Z06 Z06 2dr Coupe w/3LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,406
|$1,455
|$1,506
|$1,558
|$1,613
|$7,538
|Maintenance
|$801
|$1,378
|$1,431
|$4,409
|$2,138
|$10,156
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$346
|$823
|$1,204
|$2,373
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,272
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$3,501
|Financing
|$4,078
|$3,280
|$2,428
|$1,519
|$549
|$11,854
|Depreciation
|$18,256
|$3,405
|$2,785
|$3,118
|$2,727
|$30,290
|Fuel
|$3,081
|$3,174
|$3,269
|$3,367
|$3,469
|$16,360
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,894
|$12,748
|$11,822
|$14,851
|$11,757
|$82,072
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Corvette Z06 Z06 2dr Coupe w/2LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,034
|$1,070
|$1,108
|$1,146
|$1,187
|$5,546
|Maintenance
|$589
|$1,014
|$1,053
|$3,243
|$1,573
|$7,472
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$254
|$606
|$886
|$1,746
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,407
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$2,576
|Financing
|$3,000
|$2,413
|$1,786
|$1,118
|$404
|$8,721
|Depreciation
|$13,431
|$2,505
|$2,049
|$2,294
|$2,006
|$22,285
|Fuel
|$2,267
|$2,335
|$2,405
|$2,477
|$2,552
|$12,037
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,729
|$9,379
|$8,697
|$10,926
|$8,650
|$60,382
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Corvette Coupe Grand Sport 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,386
|$1,434
|$1,485
|$1,536
|$1,590
|$7,430
|Maintenance
|$789
|$1,358
|$1,410
|$4,346
|$2,107
|$10,011
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$341
|$811
|$1,187
|$2,339
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,225
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$3,451
|Financing
|$4,020
|$3,233
|$2,393
|$1,497
|$541
|$11,684
|Depreciation
|$17,995
|$3,356
|$2,745
|$3,073
|$2,688
|$29,858
|Fuel
|$3,037
|$3,128
|$3,222
|$3,319
|$3,420
|$16,127
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,452
|$12,566
|$11,653
|$14,639
|$11,589
|$80,900
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Corvette Coupe Grand Sport 2dr Coupe w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,195
|$1,236
|$1,280
|$1,324
|$1,371
|$6,407
|Maintenance
|$681
|$1,171
|$1,216
|$3,747
|$1,817
|$8,632
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$294
|$700
|$1,023
|$2,017
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,781
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$2,976
|Financing
|$3,466
|$2,788
|$2,063
|$1,291
|$466
|$10,076
|Depreciation
|$15,518
|$2,894
|$2,367
|$2,650
|$2,318
|$25,747
|Fuel
|$2,619
|$2,698
|$2,779
|$2,862
|$2,949
|$13,906
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,260
|$10,836
|$10,048
|$12,624
|$9,994
|$69,761
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Corvette Coupe Stingray 2dr Coupe w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,245
|$1,288
|$1,334
|$1,380
|$1,428
|$6,676
|Maintenance
|$709
|$1,220
|$1,267
|$3,905
|$1,893
|$8,995
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$306
|$729
|$1,066
|$2,102
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,898
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$3,101
|Financing
|$3,612
|$2,905
|$2,150
|$1,345
|$486
|$10,499
|Depreciation
|$16,170
|$3,016
|$2,466
|$2,761
|$2,416
|$26,829
|Fuel
|$2,729
|$2,811
|$2,895
|$2,982
|$3,073
|$14,491
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,363
|$11,291
|$10,471
|$13,154
|$10,414
|$72,693
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Corvette Coupe Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,064
|$1,101
|$1,141
|$1,180
|$1,221
|$5,707
|Maintenance
|$606
|$1,043
|$1,083
|$3,338
|$1,619
|$7,689
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$262
|$623
|$912
|$1,797
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,477
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$2,651
|Financing
|$3,088
|$2,484
|$1,838
|$1,150
|$416
|$8,975
|Depreciation
|$13,822
|$2,578
|$2,108
|$2,361
|$2,065
|$22,934
|Fuel
|$2,333
|$2,403
|$2,475
|$2,549
|$2,627
|$12,387
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,391
|$9,652
|$8,951
|$11,244
|$8,902
|$62,140
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Corvette Coupe Stingray 2dr Coupe w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,235
|$1,278
|$1,323
|$1,369
|$1,417
|$6,622
|Maintenance
|$704
|$1,210
|$1,257
|$3,873
|$1,878
|$8,922
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$304
|$723
|$1,058
|$2,085
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,875
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$3,076
|Financing
|$3,583
|$2,882
|$2,133
|$1,335
|$482
|$10,414
|Depreciation
|$16,039
|$2,991
|$2,446
|$2,739
|$2,396
|$26,612
|Fuel
|$2,707
|$2,788
|$2,872
|$2,958
|$3,048
|$14,374
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,142
|$11,200
|$10,386
|$13,048
|$10,330
|$72,106
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Corvette Coupe Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,124
|$1,164
|$1,205
|$1,247
|$1,290
|$6,030
|Maintenance
|$641
|$1,102
|$1,145
|$3,527
|$1,710
|$8,124
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$277
|$659
|$963
|$1,898
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,617
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,801
|Financing
|$3,263
|$2,624
|$1,942
|$1,215
|$439
|$9,483
|Depreciation
|$14,605
|$2,724
|$2,228
|$2,494
|$2,182
|$24,232
|Fuel
|$2,465
|$2,539
|$2,615
|$2,694
|$2,775
|$13,088
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,715
|$10,199
|$9,457
|$11,881
|$9,406
|$65,658
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Corvette Coupe Grand Sport 2dr Coupe w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,024
|$1,060
|$1,098
|$1,135
|$1,175
|$5,492
|Maintenance
|$583
|$1,004
|$1,042
|$3,212
|$1,558
|$7,399
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$252
|$600
|$877
|$1,729
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,384
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$2,551
|Financing
|$2,971
|$2,390
|$1,769
|$1,107
|$400
|$8,636
|Depreciation
|$13,301
|$2,481
|$2,029
|$2,272
|$1,987
|$22,069
|Fuel
|$2,245
|$2,312
|$2,382
|$2,453
|$2,528
|$11,920
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,508
|$9,288
|$8,613
|$10,820
|$8,566
|$59,795
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Corvette Coupe Stingray 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,004
|$1,039
|$1,076
|$1,113
|$1,152
|$5,384
|Maintenance
|$572
|$984
|$1,022
|$3,149
|$1,527
|$7,254
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$247
|$588
|$860
|$1,695
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,337
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$2,501
|Financing
|$2,913
|$2,343
|$1,734
|$1,085
|$392
|$8,467
|Depreciation
|$13,040
|$2,432
|$1,989
|$2,227
|$1,948
|$21,636
|Fuel
|$2,201
|$2,267
|$2,335
|$2,405
|$2,478
|$11,686
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,067
|$9,106
|$8,444
|$10,608
|$8,398
|$58,623
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Corvette Coupe Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,155
|$1,195
|$1,237
|$1,280
|$1,325
|$6,192
|Maintenance
|$658
|$1,132
|$1,175
|$3,621
|$1,756
|$8,342
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$284
|$676
|$989
|$1,949
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,688
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,876
|Financing
|$3,350
|$2,694
|$1,994
|$1,248
|$451
|$9,737
|Depreciation
|$14,996
|$2,797
|$2,287
|$2,561
|$2,240
|$24,881
|Fuel
|$2,531
|$2,607
|$2,685
|$2,766
|$2,850
|$13,439
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,377
|$10,472
|$9,711
|$12,199
|$9,658
|$67,416
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Corvette Convertible Stingray 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,024
|$1,060
|$1,098
|$1,135
|$1,175
|$5,492
|Maintenance
|$583
|$1,004
|$1,042
|$3,212
|$1,558
|$7,399
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$252
|$600
|$877
|$1,729
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,384
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$2,551
|Financing
|$2,971
|$2,390
|$1,769
|$1,107
|$400
|$8,636
|Depreciation
|$13,301
|$2,481
|$2,029
|$2,272
|$1,987
|$22,069
|Fuel
|$2,245
|$2,312
|$2,382
|$2,453
|$2,528
|$11,920
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,508
|$9,288
|$8,613
|$10,820
|$8,566
|$59,795
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Corvette Convertible Grand Sport 2dr Convertible w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,416
|$1,465
|$1,517
|$1,569
|$1,624
|$7,591
|Maintenance
|$807
|$1,387
|$1,441
|$4,440
|$2,153
|$10,228
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$348
|$829
|$1,213
|$2,390
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,295
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,526
|Financing
|$4,107
|$3,304
|$2,445
|$1,530
|$553
|$11,938
|Depreciation
|$18,386
|$3,429
|$2,804
|$3,140
|$2,747
|$30,507
|Fuel
|$3,103
|$3,196
|$3,292
|$3,391
|$3,494
|$16,477
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,114
|$12,839
|$11,906
|$14,957
|$11,841
|$82,658
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Corvette Convertible ZR1 2dr Convertible w/1ZR (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,245
|$1,288
|$1,334
|$1,380
|$1,428
|$6,676
|Maintenance
|$709
|$1,220
|$1,267
|$3,905
|$1,893
|$8,995
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$306
|$729
|$1,066
|$2,102
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,898
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$3,101
|Financing
|$3,612
|$2,905
|$2,150
|$1,345
|$486
|$10,499
|Depreciation
|$16,170
|$3,016
|$2,466
|$2,761
|$2,416
|$26,829
|Fuel
|$2,729
|$2,811
|$2,895
|$2,982
|$3,073
|$14,491
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,363
|$11,291
|$10,471
|$13,154
|$10,414
|$72,693
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Corvette Convertible Stingray 2dr Convertible w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,325
|$1,371
|$1,420
|$1,469
|$1,521
|$7,107
|Maintenance
|$755
|$1,299
|$1,349
|$4,157
|$2,016
|$9,575
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$326
|$776
|$1,135
|$2,237
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,085
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$3,301
|Financing
|$3,845
|$3,093
|$2,289
|$1,432
|$517
|$11,176
|Depreciation
|$17,213
|$3,210
|$2,625
|$2,940
|$2,571
|$28,560
|Fuel
|$2,905
|$2,992
|$3,082
|$3,175
|$3,271
|$15,426
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,128
|$12,020
|$11,146
|$14,003
|$11,085
|$77,382
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Corvette Convertible Stingray Z51 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,305
|$1,351
|$1,399
|$1,447
|$1,498
|$6,999
|Maintenance
|$744
|$1,279
|$1,329
|$4,094
|$1,985
|$9,430
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$321
|$764
|$1,118
|$2,204
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,038
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$3,251
|Financing
|$3,787
|$3,046
|$2,254
|$1,411
|$510
|$11,007
|Depreciation
|$16,952
|$3,162
|$2,586
|$2,895
|$2,532
|$28,127
|Fuel
|$2,861
|$2,947
|$3,036
|$3,127
|$3,221
|$15,192
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,687
|$11,838
|$10,977
|$13,790
|$10,917
|$76,210
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Corvette Convertible Stingray Z51 2dr Convertible w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,245
|$1,288
|$1,334
|$1,380
|$1,428
|$6,676
|Maintenance
|$709
|$1,220
|$1,267
|$3,905
|$1,893
|$8,995
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$306
|$729
|$1,066
|$2,102
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,898
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$3,101
|Financing
|$3,612
|$2,905
|$2,150
|$1,345
|$486
|$10,499
|Depreciation
|$16,170
|$3,016
|$2,466
|$2,761
|$2,416
|$26,829
|Fuel
|$2,729
|$2,811
|$2,895
|$2,982
|$3,073
|$14,491
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,363
|$11,291
|$10,471
|$13,154
|$10,414
|$72,693
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Corvette Convertible ZR1 2dr Convertible w/3ZR (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,426
|$1,475
|$1,528
|$1,580
|$1,636
|$7,645
|Maintenance
|$812
|$1,397
|$1,451
|$4,472
|$2,168
|$10,301
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$351
|$835
|$1,221
|$2,407
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,319
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,551
|Financing
|$4,136
|$3,327
|$2,462
|$1,541
|$557
|$12,023
|Depreciation
|$18,517
|$3,453
|$2,824
|$3,162
|$2,766
|$30,723
|Fuel
|$3,125
|$3,219
|$3,316
|$3,415
|$3,519
|$16,594
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,335
|$12,931
|$11,990
|$15,063
|$11,925
|$83,245
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Corvette Convertible Grand Sport 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,265
|$1,309
|$1,356
|$1,402
|$1,452
|$6,784
|Maintenance
|$721
|$1,240
|$1,288
|$3,968
|$1,924
|$9,140
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$311
|$741
|$1,084
|$2,136
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,945
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$3,151
|Financing
|$3,670
|$2,952
|$2,185
|$1,367
|$494
|$10,668
|Depreciation
|$16,430
|$3,064
|$2,506
|$2,806
|$2,454
|$27,261
|Fuel
|$2,773
|$2,856
|$2,942
|$3,030
|$3,122
|$14,724
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,804
|$11,474
|$10,639
|$13,366
|$10,581
|$73,865
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Corvette Convertible Stingray Z51 2dr Convertible w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,135
|$1,174
|$1,216
|$1,258
|$1,302
|$6,084
|Maintenance
|$646
|$1,112
|$1,155
|$3,558
|$1,726
|$8,197
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$279
|$664
|$972
|$1,915
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,641
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,826
|Financing
|$3,292
|$2,648
|$1,959
|$1,226
|$443
|$9,568
|Depreciation
|$14,735
|$2,748
|$2,248
|$2,517
|$2,201
|$24,449
|Fuel
|$2,487
|$2,562
|$2,639
|$2,718
|$2,800
|$13,205
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,936
|$10,290
|$9,542
|$11,987
|$9,490
|$66,244
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Corvette Convertible Stingray 2dr Convertible w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,114
|$1,153
|$1,194
|$1,235
|$1,279
|$5,976
|Maintenance
|$635
|$1,092
|$1,134
|$3,495
|$1,695
|$8,052
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$274
|$653
|$955
|$1,881
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,594
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,776
|Financing
|$3,233
|$2,601
|$1,925
|$1,204
|$435
|$9,398
|Depreciation
|$14,474
|$2,700
|$2,208
|$2,472
|$2,162
|$24,016
|Fuel
|$2,443
|$2,516
|$2,592
|$2,670
|$2,751
|$12,971
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,494
|$10,108
|$9,373
|$11,775
|$9,322
|$65,072
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Corvette Convertible Grand Sport 2dr Convertible w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,034
|$1,070
|$1,108
|$1,146
|$1,187
|$5,546
|Maintenance
|$589
|$1,014
|$1,053
|$3,243
|$1,573
|$7,472
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$254
|$606
|$886
|$1,746
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,407
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$2,576
|Financing
|$3,000
|$2,413
|$1,786
|$1,118
|$404
|$8,721
|Depreciation
|$13,431
|$2,505
|$2,049
|$2,294
|$2,006
|$22,285
|Fuel
|$2,267
|$2,335
|$2,405
|$2,477
|$2,552
|$12,037
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,729
|$9,379
|$8,697
|$10,926
|$8,650
|$60,382
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Corvette ZR1 ZR1 2dr Coupe w/3ZR (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,004
|$1,039
|$1,076
|$1,113
|$1,152
|$5,384
|Maintenance
|$572
|$984
|$1,022
|$3,149
|$1,527
|$7,254
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$247
|$588
|$860
|$1,695
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,337
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$2,501
|Financing
|$2,913
|$2,343
|$1,734
|$1,085
|$392
|$8,467
|Depreciation
|$13,040
|$2,432
|$1,989
|$2,227
|$1,948
|$21,636
|Fuel
|$2,201
|$2,267
|$2,335
|$2,405
|$2,478
|$11,686
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,067
|$9,106
|$8,444
|$10,608
|$8,398
|$58,623
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Corvette ZR1 ZR1 2dr Coupe w/1ZR (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,135
|$1,174
|$1,216
|$1,258
|$1,302
|$6,084
|Maintenance
|$646
|$1,112
|$1,155
|$3,558
|$1,726
|$8,197
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$279
|$664
|$972
|$1,915
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,641
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,826
|Financing
|$3,292
|$2,648
|$1,959
|$1,226
|$443
|$9,568
|Depreciation
|$14,735
|$2,748
|$2,248
|$2,517
|$2,201
|$24,449
|Fuel
|$2,487
|$2,562
|$2,639
|$2,718
|$2,800
|$13,205
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,936
|$10,290
|$9,542
|$11,987
|$9,490
|$66,244
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 Corvette
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Chevrolet Corvette in Virginia is:not available
Related 2019 Chevrolet Corvette info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Impreza 2008
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2007
- Used Acura ILX 2016
- Used Subaru WRX 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2008
- Used BMW i3 2017
- Used Certified Pre Owned Honda
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2012
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2012
- Used Nissan Kicks 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Ford F-150 News
- Jaguar E-PACE 2019
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- 2021 EcoSport
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia
- 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman News
- 2019 GLE-Class
- 2020 Bentley Mulsanne
- Nissan Titan 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2019
- 2021 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 Silverado 2500HD
- 2021 Blazer
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 M4 CS
- 2020 M8 Gran Coupe
- 2019 Vantage
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- Lexus RC F 2019
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- BMW M6 Gran Coupe 2019
- 2019 TTS
- 2019 Lamborghini Huracan