2019 Chevrolet Corvette Cost to Own

Total 5-Year Ownership Costs

Corvette Z06

Z06 2dr Convertible w/3LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)

True Cost to Own

$80,314*

Total Cash Price

$74,210

Z06 2dr Coupe w/1LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)

True Cost to Own

$60,968*

Total Cash Price

$56,335

Z06 2dr Convertible w/2LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)

True Cost to Own

$85,003*

Total Cash Price

$78,544

Z06 2dr Convertible w/1LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)

True Cost to Own

$72,693*

Total Cash Price

$67,168

Z06 2dr Coupe w/3LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)

True Cost to Own

$82,072*

Total Cash Price

$75,835

Z06 2dr Coupe w/2LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)

True Cost to Own

$60,382*

Total Cash Price

$55,793

Corvette Coupe

Grand Sport 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

True Cost to Own

$80,900*

Total Cash Price

$74,752

Grand Sport 2dr Coupe w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

True Cost to Own

$69,761*

Total Cash Price

$64,460

Stingray 2dr Coupe w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

True Cost to Own

$72,693*

Total Cash Price

$67,168

Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

True Cost to Own

$62,140*

Total Cash Price

$57,418

Stingray 2dr Coupe w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

True Cost to Own

$72,106*

Total Cash Price

$66,627

Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

True Cost to Own

$65,658*

Total Cash Price

$60,668

Grand Sport 2dr Coupe w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

True Cost to Own

$59,795*

Total Cash Price

$55,251

Stingray 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

True Cost to Own

$58,623*

Total Cash Price

$54,168

Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

True Cost to Own

$67,416*

Total Cash Price

$62,293

Corvette Convertible

Stingray 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

True Cost to Own

$59,795*

Total Cash Price

$55,251

Grand Sport 2dr Convertible w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

True Cost to Own

$82,658*

Total Cash Price

$76,377

ZR1 2dr Convertible w/1ZR (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)

True Cost to Own

$72,693*

Total Cash Price

$67,168

Stingray 2dr Convertible w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

True Cost to Own

$77,382*

Total Cash Price

$71,502

Stingray Z51 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

True Cost to Own

$76,210*

Total Cash Price

$70,418

Stingray Z51 2dr Convertible w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

True Cost to Own

$72,693*

Total Cash Price

$67,168

ZR1 2dr Convertible w/3ZR (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)

True Cost to Own

$83,245*

Total Cash Price

$76,919

Grand Sport 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

True Cost to Own

$73,865*

Total Cash Price

$68,252

Stingray Z51 2dr Convertible w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

True Cost to Own

$66,244*

Total Cash Price

$61,210

Stingray 2dr Convertible w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

True Cost to Own

$65,072*

Total Cash Price

$60,126

Grand Sport 2dr Convertible w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

True Cost to Own

$60,382*

Total Cash Price

$55,793

Corvette ZR1

ZR1 2dr Coupe w/3ZR (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)

True Cost to Own

$58,623*

Total Cash Price

$54,168

ZR1 2dr Coupe w/1ZR (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)

True Cost to Own

$66,244*

Total Cash Price

$61,210

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 Corvette Z06 Z06 2dr Convertible w/3LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,375$1,423$1,474$1,525$1,578$7,376
Maintenance$784$1,348$1,400$4,314$2,092$9,938
Repairs$0$0$338$806$1,178$2,322
Taxes & Fees$3,202$56$56$56$56$3,426
Financing$3,991$3,210$2,376$1,486$537$11,600
Depreciation$17,865$3,332$2,725$3,051$2,669$29,641
Fuel$3,015$3,106$3,199$3,295$3,395$16,010
True Cost to Own®$30,232$12,475$11,568$14,533$11,505$80,314

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 Corvette Z06 Z06 2dr Coupe w/1LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,044$1,081$1,119$1,158$1,198$5,599
Maintenance$595$1,023$1,063$3,275$1,588$7,544
Repairs$0$0$257$612$894$1,763
Taxes & Fees$2,430$43$43$43$43$2,601
Financing$3,030$2,437$1,803$1,128$408$8,806
Depreciation$13,562$2,529$2,069$2,316$2,026$22,501
Fuel$2,289$2,358$2,428$2,501$2,577$12,153
True Cost to Own®$22,950$9,470$8,782$11,032$8,734$60,968

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 Corvette Z06 Z06 2dr Convertible w/2LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,456$1,507$1,560$1,614$1,670$7,807
Maintenance$829$1,427$1,482$4,566$2,214$10,518
Repairs$0$0$358$853$1,247$2,458
Taxes & Fees$3,389$59$59$59$59$3,626
Financing$4,224$3,397$2,514$1,573$568$12,277
Depreciation$18,908$3,526$2,884$3,229$2,825$31,372
Fuel$3,191$3,287$3,386$3,487$3,593$16,945
True Cost to Own®$31,997$13,204$12,244$15,382$12,177$85,003

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 Corvette Z06 Z06 2dr Convertible w/1LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,245$1,288$1,334$1,380$1,428$6,676
Maintenance$709$1,220$1,267$3,905$1,893$8,995
Repairs$0$0$306$729$1,066$2,102
Taxes & Fees$2,898$51$51$51$51$3,101
Financing$3,612$2,905$2,150$1,345$486$10,499
Depreciation$16,170$3,016$2,466$2,761$2,416$26,829
Fuel$2,729$2,811$2,895$2,982$3,073$14,491
True Cost to Own®$27,363$11,291$10,471$13,154$10,414$72,693

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 Corvette Z06 Z06 2dr Coupe w/3LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,406$1,455$1,506$1,558$1,613$7,538
Maintenance$801$1,378$1,431$4,409$2,138$10,156
Repairs$0$0$346$823$1,204$2,373
Taxes & Fees$3,272$57$57$57$57$3,501
Financing$4,078$3,280$2,428$1,519$549$11,854
Depreciation$18,256$3,405$2,785$3,118$2,727$30,290
Fuel$3,081$3,174$3,269$3,367$3,469$16,360
True Cost to Own®$30,894$12,748$11,822$14,851$11,757$82,072

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 Corvette Z06 Z06 2dr Coupe w/2LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,034$1,070$1,108$1,146$1,187$5,546
Maintenance$589$1,014$1,053$3,243$1,573$7,472
Repairs$0$0$254$606$886$1,746
Taxes & Fees$2,407$42$42$42$42$2,576
Financing$3,000$2,413$1,786$1,118$404$8,721
Depreciation$13,431$2,505$2,049$2,294$2,006$22,285
Fuel$2,267$2,335$2,405$2,477$2,552$12,037
True Cost to Own®$22,729$9,379$8,697$10,926$8,650$60,382

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 Corvette Coupe Grand Sport 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,386$1,434$1,485$1,536$1,590$7,430
Maintenance$789$1,358$1,410$4,346$2,107$10,011
Repairs$0$0$341$811$1,187$2,339
Taxes & Fees$3,225$57$57$57$57$3,451
Financing$4,020$3,233$2,393$1,497$541$11,684
Depreciation$17,995$3,356$2,745$3,073$2,688$29,858
Fuel$3,037$3,128$3,222$3,319$3,420$16,127
True Cost to Own®$30,452$12,566$11,653$14,639$11,589$80,900

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 Corvette Coupe Grand Sport 2dr Coupe w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,195$1,236$1,280$1,324$1,371$6,407
Maintenance$681$1,171$1,216$3,747$1,817$8,632
Repairs$0$0$294$700$1,023$2,017
Taxes & Fees$2,781$49$49$49$49$2,976
Financing$3,466$2,788$2,063$1,291$466$10,076
Depreciation$15,518$2,894$2,367$2,650$2,318$25,747
Fuel$2,619$2,698$2,779$2,862$2,949$13,906
True Cost to Own®$26,260$10,836$10,048$12,624$9,994$69,761

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 Corvette Coupe Stingray 2dr Coupe w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,245$1,288$1,334$1,380$1,428$6,676
Maintenance$709$1,220$1,267$3,905$1,893$8,995
Repairs$0$0$306$729$1,066$2,102
Taxes & Fees$2,898$51$51$51$51$3,101
Financing$3,612$2,905$2,150$1,345$486$10,499
Depreciation$16,170$3,016$2,466$2,761$2,416$26,829
Fuel$2,729$2,811$2,895$2,982$3,073$14,491
True Cost to Own®$27,363$11,291$10,471$13,154$10,414$72,693

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 Corvette Coupe Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,064$1,101$1,141$1,180$1,221$5,707
Maintenance$606$1,043$1,083$3,338$1,619$7,689
Repairs$0$0$262$623$912$1,797
Taxes & Fees$2,477$43$43$43$43$2,651
Financing$3,088$2,484$1,838$1,150$416$8,975
Depreciation$13,822$2,578$2,108$2,361$2,065$22,934
Fuel$2,333$2,403$2,475$2,549$2,627$12,387
True Cost to Own®$23,391$9,652$8,951$11,244$8,902$62,140

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 Corvette Coupe Stingray 2dr Coupe w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,235$1,278$1,323$1,369$1,417$6,622
Maintenance$704$1,210$1,257$3,873$1,878$8,922
Repairs$0$0$304$723$1,058$2,085
Taxes & Fees$2,875$50$50$50$50$3,076
Financing$3,583$2,882$2,133$1,335$482$10,414
Depreciation$16,039$2,991$2,446$2,739$2,396$26,612
Fuel$2,707$2,788$2,872$2,958$3,048$14,374
True Cost to Own®$27,142$11,200$10,386$13,048$10,330$72,106

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 Corvette Coupe Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,124$1,164$1,205$1,247$1,290$6,030
Maintenance$641$1,102$1,145$3,527$1,710$8,124
Repairs$0$0$277$659$963$1,898
Taxes & Fees$2,617$46$46$46$46$2,801
Financing$3,263$2,624$1,942$1,215$439$9,483
Depreciation$14,605$2,724$2,228$2,494$2,182$24,232
Fuel$2,465$2,539$2,615$2,694$2,775$13,088
True Cost to Own®$24,715$10,199$9,457$11,881$9,406$65,658

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 Corvette Coupe Grand Sport 2dr Coupe w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,024$1,060$1,098$1,135$1,175$5,492
Maintenance$583$1,004$1,042$3,212$1,558$7,399
Repairs$0$0$252$600$877$1,729
Taxes & Fees$2,384$42$42$42$42$2,551
Financing$2,971$2,390$1,769$1,107$400$8,636
Depreciation$13,301$2,481$2,029$2,272$1,987$22,069
Fuel$2,245$2,312$2,382$2,453$2,528$11,920
True Cost to Own®$22,508$9,288$8,613$10,820$8,566$59,795
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Total

Depreciation

$21,636

Taxes & Fees

$2,501

Financing

$8,467

Fuel

$11,686

Insurance

$5,384

Repairs

$1,695

Maintenance

$7,254

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 Corvette Coupe Stingray 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,004$1,039$1,076$1,113$1,152$5,384
Maintenance$572$984$1,022$3,149$1,527$7,254
Repairs$0$0$247$588$860$1,695
Taxes & Fees$2,337$41$41$41$41$2,501
Financing$2,913$2,343$1,734$1,085$392$8,467
Depreciation$13,040$2,432$1,989$2,227$1,948$21,636
Fuel$2,201$2,267$2,335$2,405$2,478$11,686
True Cost to Own®$22,067$9,106$8,444$10,608$8,398$58,623

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 Corvette Coupe Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,155$1,195$1,237$1,280$1,325$6,192
Maintenance$658$1,132$1,175$3,621$1,756$8,342
Repairs$0$0$284$676$989$1,949
Taxes & Fees$2,688$47$47$47$47$2,876
Financing$3,350$2,694$1,994$1,248$451$9,737
Depreciation$14,996$2,797$2,287$2,561$2,240$24,881
Fuel$2,531$2,607$2,685$2,766$2,850$13,439
True Cost to Own®$25,377$10,472$9,711$12,199$9,658$67,416

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 Corvette Convertible Stingray 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,024$1,060$1,098$1,135$1,175$5,492
Maintenance$583$1,004$1,042$3,212$1,558$7,399
Repairs$0$0$252$600$877$1,729
Taxes & Fees$2,384$42$42$42$42$2,551
Financing$2,971$2,390$1,769$1,107$400$8,636
Depreciation$13,301$2,481$2,029$2,272$1,987$22,069
Fuel$2,245$2,312$2,382$2,453$2,528$11,920
True Cost to Own®$22,508$9,288$8,613$10,820$8,566$59,795

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 Corvette Convertible Grand Sport 2dr Convertible w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,416$1,465$1,517$1,569$1,624$7,591
Maintenance$807$1,387$1,441$4,440$2,153$10,228
Repairs$0$0$348$829$1,213$2,390
Taxes & Fees$3,295$58$58$58$58$3,526
Financing$4,107$3,304$2,445$1,530$553$11,938
Depreciation$18,386$3,429$2,804$3,140$2,747$30,507
Fuel$3,103$3,196$3,292$3,391$3,494$16,477
True Cost to Own®$31,114$12,839$11,906$14,957$11,841$82,658

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 Corvette Convertible ZR1 2dr Convertible w/1ZR (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,245$1,288$1,334$1,380$1,428$6,676
Maintenance$709$1,220$1,267$3,905$1,893$8,995
Repairs$0$0$306$729$1,066$2,102
Taxes & Fees$2,898$51$51$51$51$3,101
Financing$3,612$2,905$2,150$1,345$486$10,499
Depreciation$16,170$3,016$2,466$2,761$2,416$26,829
Fuel$2,729$2,811$2,895$2,982$3,073$14,491
True Cost to Own®$27,363$11,291$10,471$13,154$10,414$72,693

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 Corvette Convertible Stingray 2dr Convertible w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,325$1,371$1,420$1,469$1,521$7,107
Maintenance$755$1,299$1,349$4,157$2,016$9,575
Repairs$0$0$326$776$1,135$2,237
Taxes & Fees$3,085$54$54$54$54$3,301
Financing$3,845$3,093$2,289$1,432$517$11,176
Depreciation$17,213$3,210$2,625$2,940$2,571$28,560
Fuel$2,905$2,992$3,082$3,175$3,271$15,426
True Cost to Own®$29,128$12,020$11,146$14,003$11,085$77,382

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 Corvette Convertible Stingray Z51 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,305$1,351$1,399$1,447$1,498$6,999
Maintenance$744$1,279$1,329$4,094$1,985$9,430
Repairs$0$0$321$764$1,118$2,204
Taxes & Fees$3,038$53$53$53$53$3,251
Financing$3,787$3,046$2,254$1,411$510$11,007
Depreciation$16,952$3,162$2,586$2,895$2,532$28,127
Fuel$2,861$2,947$3,036$3,127$3,221$15,192
True Cost to Own®$28,687$11,838$10,977$13,790$10,917$76,210

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 Corvette Convertible Stingray Z51 2dr Convertible w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,245$1,288$1,334$1,380$1,428$6,676
Maintenance$709$1,220$1,267$3,905$1,893$8,995
Repairs$0$0$306$729$1,066$2,102
Taxes & Fees$2,898$51$51$51$51$3,101
Financing$3,612$2,905$2,150$1,345$486$10,499
Depreciation$16,170$3,016$2,466$2,761$2,416$26,829
Fuel$2,729$2,811$2,895$2,982$3,073$14,491
True Cost to Own®$27,363$11,291$10,471$13,154$10,414$72,693

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 Corvette Convertible ZR1 2dr Convertible w/3ZR (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,426$1,475$1,528$1,580$1,636$7,645
Maintenance$812$1,397$1,451$4,472$2,168$10,301
Repairs$0$0$351$835$1,221$2,407
Taxes & Fees$3,319$58$58$58$58$3,551
Financing$4,136$3,327$2,462$1,541$557$12,023
Depreciation$18,517$3,453$2,824$3,162$2,766$30,723
Fuel$3,125$3,219$3,316$3,415$3,519$16,594
True Cost to Own®$31,335$12,931$11,990$15,063$11,925$83,245

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 Corvette Convertible Grand Sport 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,265$1,309$1,356$1,402$1,452$6,784
Maintenance$721$1,240$1,288$3,968$1,924$9,140
Repairs$0$0$311$741$1,084$2,136
Taxes & Fees$2,945$52$52$52$52$3,151
Financing$3,670$2,952$2,185$1,367$494$10,668
Depreciation$16,430$3,064$2,506$2,806$2,454$27,261
Fuel$2,773$2,856$2,942$3,030$3,122$14,724
True Cost to Own®$27,804$11,474$10,639$13,366$10,581$73,865

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 Corvette Convertible Stingray Z51 2dr Convertible w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,135$1,174$1,216$1,258$1,302$6,084
Maintenance$646$1,112$1,155$3,558$1,726$8,197
Repairs$0$0$279$664$972$1,915
Taxes & Fees$2,641$46$46$46$46$2,826
Financing$3,292$2,648$1,959$1,226$443$9,568
Depreciation$14,735$2,748$2,248$2,517$2,201$24,449
Fuel$2,487$2,562$2,639$2,718$2,800$13,205
True Cost to Own®$24,936$10,290$9,542$11,987$9,490$66,244

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 Corvette Convertible Stingray 2dr Convertible w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,114$1,153$1,194$1,235$1,279$5,976
Maintenance$635$1,092$1,134$3,495$1,695$8,052
Repairs$0$0$274$653$955$1,881
Taxes & Fees$2,594$46$46$46$46$2,776
Financing$3,233$2,601$1,925$1,204$435$9,398
Depreciation$14,474$2,700$2,208$2,472$2,162$24,016
Fuel$2,443$2,516$2,592$2,670$2,751$12,971
True Cost to Own®$24,494$10,108$9,373$11,775$9,322$65,072

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 Corvette Convertible Grand Sport 2dr Convertible w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,034$1,070$1,108$1,146$1,187$5,546
Maintenance$589$1,014$1,053$3,243$1,573$7,472
Repairs$0$0$254$606$886$1,746
Taxes & Fees$2,407$42$42$42$42$2,576
Financing$3,000$2,413$1,786$1,118$404$8,721
Depreciation$13,431$2,505$2,049$2,294$2,006$22,285
Fuel$2,267$2,335$2,405$2,477$2,552$12,037
True Cost to Own®$22,729$9,379$8,697$10,926$8,650$60,382

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 Corvette ZR1 ZR1 2dr Coupe w/3ZR (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,004$1,039$1,076$1,113$1,152$5,384
Maintenance$572$984$1,022$3,149$1,527$7,254
Repairs$0$0$247$588$860$1,695
Taxes & Fees$2,337$41$41$41$41$2,501
Financing$2,913$2,343$1,734$1,085$392$8,467
Depreciation$13,040$2,432$1,989$2,227$1,948$21,636
Fuel$2,201$2,267$2,335$2,405$2,478$11,686
True Cost to Own®$22,067$9,106$8,444$10,608$8,398$58,623

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2019 Corvette ZR1 ZR1 2dr Coupe w/1ZR (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,135$1,174$1,216$1,258$1,302$6,084
Maintenance$646$1,112$1,155$3,558$1,726$8,197
Repairs$0$0$279$664$972$1,915
Taxes & Fees$2,641$46$46$46$46$2,826
Financing$3,292$2,648$1,959$1,226$443$9,568
Depreciation$14,735$2,748$2,248$2,517$2,201$24,449
Fuel$2,487$2,562$2,639$2,718$2,800$13,205
True Cost to Own®$24,936$10,290$9,542$11,987$9,490$66,244

*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.

True Cost To Own®

Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.

The components of TCO® are depreciation, interest on financing, taxes and fees, insurance premiums, fuel, maintenance, repairs and any federal tax credit that may be available. In order to estimate certain mileage-dependent costs, we assume that vehicles will be driven 15,000 miles per year. For a used vehicle, we calculate the years the vehicle has been driven using the nominal difference between the current calendar year and the vehicle's model year, and assume that it was driven 15,000 miles during each of those years.

Note that TCO® is a comparative tool, not a predictive tool — your actual five-year cost of owning a particular vehicle will vary depending on your personal circumstances, such as your driving history and the number of miles you drive.

How We Calculate True Cost to Own®

The True Cost to Own® calculations use the following set of assumptions:

  • Ownership expenses are estimated for a five-year period
  • You will drive 15,000 miles per year
  • You are financing the vehicle using traditional financing, not lease financing
  • You have an above-average credit rating for the purpose of determining your finance rate
  • You are making a 10% down payment on the vehicle at purchase
  • Your loan term is 60 months

Using proprietary formulas, we calculate the five-year costs for the seven cost categories that make up the TCO® (depreciation, insurance, financing, taxes & fees, fuel, maintenance and repairs). We also take into account any applicable federal tax credit.

Explanation of True Cost to Own® Terms

Total Cash Price

For new vehicles, the Total Cash Price displayed is the vehicle's True Market Value® (TMV®) price plus typically equipped options, destination charge, base tax and fees assessed by your state, and, if applicable, gas guzzler tax; less any widely available manufacturer-to-customer cash rebates. (However, we do not account for other types of cash rebates or incentives because of the variability of those offers and their eligibility requirements.) For used vehicles, the Total Cash Price shown is the sum of the vehicle's Private Party TMV® price in "clean" condition plus typically equipped options, and base tax and fees assessed by your state.

Depreciation

This is the amount by which the value of a vehicle declines from its purchase price to its estimated resale value. The purchase price employed is the vehicle's Total Cash Price, minus any taxes and fees included in that amount. We estimate the resale value assuming the vehicle will be in "clean" condition, will be driven 15,000 miles per year, and will be sold to a private party.

Insurance

This is the estimated average annual insurance premium in your state. The premium has been determined based on annual premium data for defined driver profiles and coverages (liability, comprehensive and collision) from a major national insurer. While this information is specific to vehicle make, model, model year and body type, your personal information is not taken into consideration and could greatly alter the actual premium quoted by an insurer. Factors that will affect your rate include your age, marital status, credit history, driving record, and the garaging address of your vehicle.

Financing

This is the interest expense on a loan in the amount of the Total Cash Price, assuming a 10% down payment and a loan term of 60 months. The interest rate used is the prevailing rate that banks and other direct automotive lenders are currently charging consumers in your geographic region who have above average credit scores.

Note: Even if you do not finance your vehicle, the inclusion of financing cost in determining True Cost to Own® is still appropriate because it reflects the estimated "opportunity cost" (i.e., the amount you may earn) if you invest the Purchase Price instead of using it to purchase the vehicle.

Taxes & Fees

This consists of the base sales (or use) taxes, license and registration fees in your state, and gas guzzler tax if applicable. These taxes and fees are often based on a percentage of the purchase price, and generally decrease as the vehicle ages and loses its value.

Note: the state sales/use tax rate that we use includes the average local and county taxes assessed in that state.

Fuel

This expense is based on the revised EPA mileage ratings, assuming consumption consists of 45% highway and 55% city driving and that the vehicle is equipped with the transmission that is standard equipment for that vehicle. Cost estimates are based on the current one-year moving average of self-service prices in your state, using regular unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers require regular; premium unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers recommend or require premium; or diesel fuel for diesel vehicles.

Maintenance

This is the estimated expense of the two types of maintenance: scheduled and unscheduled. Scheduled maintenance is the performance of factory-recommended items at periodic mileage and/or calendar intervals. Unscheduled maintenance includes wheel alignment and the replacement of items such as the battery, brakes, headlamps, hoses, exhaust system parts, taillight/turn signal bulbs, tires and wiper blades/inserts. Estimated tire replacement costs are supplied to Edmunds.com by The Tire Rack, Inc.

Repairs

This is the estimated expense for repairs not covered by the vehicle manufacturer's warranties over the five years from the date of purchase, assuming 15,000 miles are driven annually. We estimate this expense based on the cost of a typical "zero deductible" extended warranty for the vehicle, minus the estimated amount of that cost that consists of the warranty provider's overhead and profit.

Federal Tax Credits

This is the tax credit that is provided for under the Energy Policy Act of 2005. A tax credit is subtracted directly from the total amount of federal tax you owe. The tax credit is for electric fuel vehicles.

The credit is only available to the original purchaser of a new, qualifying vehicle, and is subject to certain "phase out" rules that we take into consideration when computing TCO®. If a qualifying vehicle is leased to a consumer, the leasing company may claim the credit.

