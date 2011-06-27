Used 2013 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Consumer Reviews

Sandy Mandel , 07/11/2015 Z06 2dr Coupe (7.0L 8cyl 6M)

...THAT JUST HAPPENS TO HAVE A KENTUCKIAN ACCENT. Actually, it's more technically a bargain basement Mercedes AMG SL_, what with all the German parts in it. After putting over 30K miles on Mr. Z so far, the only thing that I'd recommend to anyone who gets one is to GET RID OF THE OE GOODYEARS. I switched over to Michelin Sport Pilots and they completely transformed the car. With these tires, most all of the handling and 'squirrelly' handling and tramming nearly completely disappeared. 90+ mph in the pouring rain is confidence inspiring with this car on the Michelins. And half the noise. This car has been extremely reliable, very inexpensive to own (except for the tire replacement) and a pure joy to drive. Ok, the interior may not be the best, but, I don't think it's nearly as bad as others might say. The styling is like that of a 430 F1 from the front. And good enough to admire with a glass of (your beverage choice) in your hand as you sip and admire it's great styling. It's very comfortable in ride (with the Michelins). Much like a stiffly sprung Caddy. Even the gas mileage is great. I get 380-420 miles range on a tank. And the best part of buying the 2013 is the 7 years of upgrades and updates from the 2006/7 cars. The transmission, once warmed up, shifts with the flip of the fingers (except for 6th, which requires a bit more effort). The only hiccup has been very occasionally, I might get out of the car after running then get back in and the keyless ignition might not allow the car to start. But, just push the bottom of the START rocker switch to go into ACCESS then press the top to start and it fires right up. Doesn't happen often and it's pretty random. But, at least there's a work around. I did have 3 niggles during the warranty period. Sticky ECO pod switch, HOUR button stopped working on the infotainment module and a distorted trim piece on the door/window bottom. All replaced under warranty. Otherwise, no other issues. I figure 30Kmi is a pretty good shake down period and a good indication of reliability. So far, so good! Love this car! If you want a bona fide 200 mph car for well under $100K, this is your only choice. When it comes to hot rodding, in this case, the factory did it best! The only real upgrades of any value? TIRES!!! Review Update: I now have over 53,000 miles on this car as well as 5 hours of instructional track time. So far, no issues. Nothing repaired. Just did a oil/filter change where I bring in my own oil. AC Delco filter, inspection, battery load test; all for $36!! This car has been SUPER inexpensive to own. I still feel this car is a incredible performance bargain. I even got to drive a 911 Porsche GT3 2007 and after, I was wondering why it's $30K to $37K more than my Z06...after even got back behind the wheel of my Z06. Maybe $5K-10K more...But not more than the price of a family car more...Bottom line...If you want a car that competed with the best at it's time of design, this GT sports car is a 'no-brainer.' 1/13/18: Still an amazing car. Closing in on 60Kmi. Winter now. Batt tender is attached. 1/21/19: Same as above. But, the HVAC mode control is acting wonky. Might have a stuck airflow door. Bad air flow door actuator failure confirmed. Cost to repair: $1960. Decided not worth it. Only lost window defog function. Run A/C as soon as it starts raining and this helps keep it from fogging. Otherwise, everything else is still working. Interior still looks new. Car still feels new to drive. No buzzes, rattles, squeaks or knocks. No electrical or sensor failures so far.