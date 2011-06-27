Used 2009 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Consumer Reviews
2009 Corvette ZR1
ginhg, 07/26/2009
4 of 4 people found this review helpful
The most dynamic Corvette that I have owned. This is, honestly, more car than I know how to drive! The acceleration is scary, rides a little rough, but what the heck 638hp and exhaust tones that rival a Lamborghini when the baffles open up. The best Corvette yet!
Awesomeness
aecmew, 04/15/2010
2 of 2 people found this review helpful
This car is astounding. I'm amazed by it's performance. As a daily driver it feels like a regular car. On the track. It feels like a rocket. Out of the many sports cars I've driven. This is the most sublime. The track is its home but you'd never know it when driving it to work. Nav works good, sound system is good, overall ergo. Good.
