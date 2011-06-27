  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Corvette
  4. Used 2009 Chevrolet Corvette
  5. Used 2009 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2009 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2009 Corvette
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
Write a review
See all Corvettes for sale
List Price Estimate
$16,477 - $26,964
Used Corvette for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

2009 Corvette ZR1

ginhg, 07/26/2009
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

The most dynamic Corvette that I have owned. This is, honestly, more car than I know how to drive! The acceleration is scary, rides a little rough, but what the heck 638hp and exhaust tones that rival a Lamborghini when the baffles open up. The best Corvette yet!

Report Abuse

Awesomeness

aecmew, 04/15/2010
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This car is astounding. I'm amazed by it's performance. As a daily driver it feels like a regular car. On the track. It feels like a rocket. Out of the many sports cars I've driven. This is the most sublime. The track is its home but you'd never know it when driving it to work. Nav works good, sound system is good, overall ergo. Good.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Corvettes for sale

Related Used 2009 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles