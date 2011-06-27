Used 2001 Chevrolet Corvette Consumer Reviews

2001 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 smfcpacfp , 09/09/2006 21 of 21 people found this review helpful I bought this car new, and it has been the most trouble free car that I have ever owned. I had to replace one sensor in the 46,000 miles that I have owned it. It is also extremely comfortable on long trips. My wife and I recently took it on a 4,600 mile, 3 week trip and as always, extremely reliable. It also had adequate trunk space. I couldn't possibly ask for a more relaible car. Report Abuse

Nicest looking sports car on the road Brent , 11/27/2010 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I could of bought anything in the mid $20,000 range as a seasonal summer sports car. Hands down my decision to buy a 2001 Corvette convertible was dead on. Fast, sexy, North American built, cant beat it. Man I love this car, thumbs up all the time. St Catharine's built LS1, fit and finish is tops, paint is excellent, 30 mpg. You kidding me this is one great car. Report Abuse

Windy Wendy is a blast! gdemarco , 04/27/2013 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 4A) 21 of 22 people found this review helpful Bought my 2001 basehatchback in April of 2013. I have put about 11k on the clock since then all trouble free and fun miles. I did change out the flawed factory turn signal/hazard switch and put on a new set of non run flat tires to quiet it down and smooth out the ride. Other than that, just oil changes and a lot of polish. This is very capable road car and runs like a sewing machine. Everything works as from the factory and it is a huge blast to drive. I can't seem to get the current year scroll to work on this site but it is now May 2016. On a trip this week the on board mpg was showing 31.3 mpg highway with an average 29.6. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

I love this car! Juan , 04/04/2007 11 of 11 people found this review helpful This is my first time owning a Corvette. It's everything I thought it would be. It's fast and handles really nice. I love the feel of the road coming thru the steering wheel. Report Abuse