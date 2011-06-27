Used 2000 Chevrolet Corvette Consumer Reviews

corvette "absolutely the best bang for the buck" rivettes , 12/27/2011 22 of 22 people found this review helpful having owned a few corvettes over the years I believe that the c5 vette is the most well rounded of all I've owned handling & performance are excellent I do prefer the auto trans to the manual as I owned 99 fixed roof with the six speed the manual was very notchy and drive train noise though normal was more pronounced easy convertible operation and overall driving comfort are a few of my favorite features this car is great for long drives,oh also if you do have to change your run flat tires do yourself a favor and buy the Michelin sport as way less noise the the garbage Goodyear eagles that come factory Report Abuse

Red, hot, and sassy Shay , 09/16/2008 14 of 14 people found this review helpful This car is used enjoyably for daily driving to and from work--plus leisure. The C5 has, by far, the sleekest, sexiest, cleanest body style. This is our third Vette, and although there are newer models, we simply love the looks of this car. Have added heated seats, powerful sound system, blue LED interior lights for dash and all controls, and navigation system.

The editors are nuts! Tom Steele , 05/09/2002 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I have had performance cars all my life. My previous car was a Mustang Cobra. The Corvette is simply amazing. Without spending $100,000 it is simply the best all around sports car available. The ride is exceptional, the fun-to-drive rating should be at least an 11 on a scale of 1-10. The only thing I agreed with on the editor's review is the wind noise is excessive.

Dream Come True kaosbig , 02/25/2007 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I love this car! Always wanted one, bought this one and it is a great car to drive. I have had some problems with it, mainly battery related, due to long winter storage. If you want a sports car, look no further, this is it! Great looks and performance, great mileage, when you factor in the performance. The seats are very comfortable too. And, I like the interior, many bash it, but I think it is great!