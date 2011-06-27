  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Corvette
  4. Used 1991 Chevrolet Corvette
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 Chevrolet Corvette Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Corvette
Overview
See Corvette Inventory
See Corvette Inventory
See Corvette Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed manualnono
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG171717
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manualnono
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg15/22 mpg15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/460.0 mi.300.0/440.0 mi.300.0/440.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG171717
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque370 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm345 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm345 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size5.7 l5.7 l5.7 l
Horsepower375 hp @ 5800 rpm245 hp @ 4000 rpm245 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room36.4 in.36.4 in.36.4 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.42.6 in.42.6 in.
Measurements
Height46.7 in.46.4 in.46.4 in.
Wheel base96.2 in.96.2 in.96.2 in.
Length178.5 in.178.6 in.178.6 in.
Width74.0 in.71.0 in.71.0 in.
Curb weight3465 lbs.3223 lbs.3263 lbs.
See Corvette InventorySee Corvette InventorySee Corvette Inventory

Related Used 1991 Chevrolet Corvette info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles