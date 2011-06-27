Used 1991 Chevrolet Corvette Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|no
|no
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Combined MPG
|17
|17
|17
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|no
|no
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/23 mpg
|15/22 mpg
|15/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|300.0/460.0 mi.
|300.0/440.0 mi.
|300.0/440.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|20.0 gal.
|20.0 gal.
|20.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|17
|17
|17
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|370 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
|345 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
|345 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Base engine size
|5.7 l
|5.7 l
|5.7 l
|Horsepower
|375 hp @ 5800 rpm
|245 hp @ 4000 rpm
|245 hp @ 4000 rpm
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|36.4 in.
|36.4 in.
|36.4 in.
|Front leg room
|42.6 in.
|42.6 in.
|42.6 in.
|Measurements
|Height
|46.7 in.
|46.4 in.
|46.4 in.
|Wheel base
|96.2 in.
|96.2 in.
|96.2 in.
|Length
|178.5 in.
|178.6 in.
|178.6 in.
|Width
|74.0 in.
|71.0 in.
|71.0 in.
|Curb weight
|3465 lbs.
|3223 lbs.
|3263 lbs.
