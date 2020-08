Used 2011 Chevrolet Colorado Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

DON'T RELY ON EXPERT REVIEWS dchronister , 04/08/2011 10 of 11 people found this review helpful DON'T RELY ON EXPERT REVIEWS,LIKE CONSUMER REPORTS,EDMUNDS,ECT.... LOOK AT CONSUMER REVIEWS, THOSE ARE REAL WORLD TESTS ON THE COLORADO. IF I WENT BY A PARTICULAR(SO CALLED EXPERT) I WOULD NEVER HAVE BOUGHT THIS TRUCK. THIS IS MY SECOND COLORADO IV'E OWNED,A 04 COLORADO EXT, AND NOW A 2010 EXT. LOVE BOTH OF THEM! GOOD MPG,GOOD POWER,VERY NICE LOOKING TRUCK...AND DID NOT HAVE PROBLEMS WITH EITHER OF THEM, VERY RELIABLE! IF YOR IN THE MARKET? DON'T SKIP THIS TRUCK, ITS A VERY GOOD TRUCK. Report Abuse

Nice Truck !!! bonharbor , 08/18/2011 5 of 5 people found this review helpful 1600 miles on it and quite satisfied so far. I pulled a small pop-up trailer less than 100 miles and I was very impressed by the trailering aspects of the vehicle. The gas mileage was 14.5 per gal on the round trip. In summary good value, good looking black truck.