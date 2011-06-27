Used 2010 Chevrolet Colorado Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

Don't listen to the "experts"--this is a great truck! sldl04 , 06/08/2014 19 of 20 people found this review helpful Since I don't need a full-size truck, I moved from a '99 GMC Sierra to the Colorado. I bought this one used with 45,000 miles and I must say that I love this truck. I think I have a rare model, since it has the leather option with the LT2 trim level, which usually comes with the LT3 trim. The best thing that I ended up with in this truck is the optional 5.3L V8. In a mid-size truck like this one, the power to weight ratio is unbelievable. 300hp and 320 ft/lbs of torque is on tap and I can tow up to 6000 lbs with it. The experts are idiots--they slammed this truck in their reviews, but on average, the owners have given very high reviews. Report Abuse

A power house in disguise Joseph Mumford , 09/07/2016 LT3 4dr Extended Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful It's the fastest truck I've owned. The 4x4 is awesome. Great handling. Do not be fooled by a small truck! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

V-8 power and great styling Tom , 08/18/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Bought new Aug. 09 with V8 and 4WD. I've had more compliments on this vehicle than on any I've ever owned. V8 power is great and mileage isn't bad.Very comfortable to drive, my ONLY complaint in over a year of ownership is interior wind noise at highway speeds. I've had no problems at all so far.

DON'T LISTEN TO TEST REVIEWS? dchronister , 04/04/2011 8 of 9 people found this review helpful TEST REVIEWS ARE NOT VERY KIND TO THIS PICKUP?? I HAD A 2004 EXT 4CYL. LIKED IT ALOT. AND UPGRADED TO A I-5 4WD EXT. I HAVE OWNED FOR 15 MONTHS, NO PROBLEMS,GOOD FUEL ECONOMY,COMFORTABLE,GREAT LOOKS WITH THE LT2 PACKAGE! I DROVE A FORD RANGER,TACOMA,FRONTIER,AND DAKOTA...... THEY ALL HAVE THIER ATTRIBUTES, AND DIS-LIKES. THE COLORADO SEEMED TO BE THE RIGHT CHOICE THE 2ND TIME AROUND.....I HAVE NO REGRETS....READ THE PEOPLES REVIEWS WHO OWN THESE TRUCKS .....NOT CONSUMER REPORT'S,ECT.... FOR SOME REASON THEY THINK THIER SUPPOSE TO DRIVE LIKE A CAR, AND HANDLE LIKE A SPORTS CAR??? IT'S A TRUCK, AND A GREAT ONE AT THAT. ASK COLORAD OWNERS,NOT EXPERTS WHO TEST THEM AND GIVE THIER OPINION?