Used 2007 Chevrolet Colorado Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Great Truck dave , 12/04/2006 55 of 56 people found this review helpful It is a fuel sipping truck. It is not as heavy duty as the big trucks like the Tundra, but for the money it gets the job done for towing and picking up things when moving. I get a combined 20mpg.

Needs Fine Tuning Lionel , 01/31/2007 8 of 8 people found this review helpful This would be a great truck if it was fine tuned. It needs better interior and gas mileage. The high back rear seats block your rear vision. People say the V6'S are better, but my 5 will out run the Tacoma V6

2007 Colorado Is Great JohnC , 11/10/2007 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I've owned this truck for several months and have nothing but good experiences, except at the pump. The ride is great, 5 cylinder runs smooth, and the transmission shifts perfectly. I'm not sure about the reviews that say this truck is underpowered compared to foreign trucks with V6's. It's a truck, not a dragster.I have no complaints on acceleration. This is a solid truck. I love the people who complain about design features, jeez, don't you look at a vehicle before you buy it.

Reduced Engine Power Heirborne , 07/05/2008 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Bought truck new. Has been fine other than the lousy fuel economy. 260 miles or less per tank of fuel on the highway, so I am not sure how you others are getting such "good" mileage. Have had the Reduced Power / Check Engine warning light come on 3 times in the last month. First time they said it was a bad battery cell, the second time they asked me if it had been jumped off, to which I answered no! Now I wonder what they will blame it on. It is under warranty thank God and either it will be fixed or else. I am not happy right now and would not recommend the truck to any buyer. I had a 98 Ford Ranger that never gave me a problem. And Chevy is wondering why they are hurting? Duh!