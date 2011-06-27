Used 2007 Chevrolet Colorado Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
Great Truck
It is a fuel sipping truck. It is not as heavy duty as the big trucks like the Tundra, but for the money it gets the job done for towing and picking up things when moving. I get a combined 20mpg.
Needs Fine Tuning
This would be a great truck if it was fine tuned. It needs better interior and gas mileage. The high back rear seats block your rear vision. People say the V6'S are better, but my 5 will out run the Tacoma V6
2007 Colorado Is Great
I've owned this truck for several months and have nothing but good experiences, except at the pump. The ride is great, 5 cylinder runs smooth, and the transmission shifts perfectly. I'm not sure about the reviews that say this truck is underpowered compared to foreign trucks with V6's. It's a truck, not a dragster.I have no complaints on acceleration. This is a solid truck. I love the people who complain about design features, jeez, don't you look at a vehicle before you buy it.
Reduced Engine Power
Bought truck new. Has been fine other than the lousy fuel economy. 260 miles or less per tank of fuel on the highway, so I am not sure how you others are getting such "good" mileage. Have had the Reduced Power / Check Engine warning light come on 3 times in the last month. First time they said it was a bad battery cell, the second time they asked me if it had been jumped off, to which I answered no! Now I wonder what they will blame it on. It is under warranty thank God and either it will be fixed or else. I am not happy right now and would not recommend the truck to any buyer. I had a 98 Ford Ranger that never gave me a problem. And Chevy is wondering why they are hurting? Duh!
Far from best
I choose this truck because the price was right, however I definitely got what I paid for. 4000 miles on it and I've had it serviced 6 times already. Doors wont close properly when it's cold, door strikers had to be replaced. Box rattled and needed parts, 4wheel drive broke and needed to be fixed, wind noise from doors... to name a few problems. Luckily it was all warranteed. Won't buy GM again.
Sponsored cars related to the Colorado
Related Used 2007 Chevrolet Colorado Crew Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner