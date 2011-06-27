Used 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt SS Consumer Reviews

One year after review! Problems a plenty vahdyx , 10/22/2010 9 of 11 people found this review helpful I'd like to educate some with the flaws. The problems I'm experiencing after a year of owning this car has been a pain. Cylinder 4 misfire after 1000 miles, MAP Sensors fail especially after getting the optional "GM Stage 1 kit", Intermediate steering shaft rattles, condensation in headlight, rear brake pads scoring rotor, plastic charge pipe cracking due to extreme weather, thud when shifting into gear, etc. I have taken this car to get warranty work more than any other car I've owned. It's getting old. I don't recommend the SS unless you know your way around a car. After my warranty expires, I anticipate selling, but unfortunately, this car has poor resale value. Maybe I'll start tuning it Report Abuse

Little Demon Car Kevin , 07/23/2010 5 of 6 people found this review helpful First off, I always get tons of crap from my buddies when I tell them I got a cobalt until I take 'em for a ride. Amazing power for such a little car and the brakes stop on a dime. Only real problem is everywhere I go, people try to race me lol Report Abuse

CSS Blast! alcss , 08/14/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Bought the SS sedan 3 weeks ago. This car is a blast to drive! Have 2500 miles on it already. 3000 pound curb weight and 260hp is a great combo. Turbo-charged ecotec engine is fantastic. Exhaust has a nice rumble on hard acceleration, but it's not tiresome on the highway. Tires, wheels, steering, braking and suspension/handling are all top notch, simply outstanding. This car can really perform and it is so much fun to drive. Seats are amazing. I would recommend this ride to anyone who needs a double extra dose of performance in their daily drive. Report Abuse

GREAT BANG FOR THE BUCK JOHNC352 , 05/24/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I have had this car less than a week and I love it. Engine power is great and the handling is very tight.Very good brakes. the sound system is very good also. Things that I don't like. Small fuel tank, only 13 gal and the fuel economy isn't that great but I hope that it will better after being broke in. Chevrolet needs to redesign the interior. To much cheep looking plastic. Also after I got my car home I discovered that the underhood liner was missing! Now this car went through at least half a dozen quality control people plus the dealership new car PDI and no one caught it! How the dealership handles this problem is yet to be seen. Report Abuse