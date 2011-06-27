  1. Home
Used 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt SS Consumer Reviews

More about the 2009 Cobalt
One year after review! Problems a plenty

vahdyx, 10/22/2010
9 of 11 people found this review helpful

I'd like to educate some with the flaws. The problems I'm experiencing after a year of owning this car has been a pain. Cylinder 4 misfire after 1000 miles, MAP Sensors fail especially after getting the optional "GM Stage 1 kit", Intermediate steering shaft rattles, condensation in headlight, rear brake pads scoring rotor, plastic charge pipe cracking due to extreme weather, thud when shifting into gear, etc. I have taken this car to get warranty work more than any other car I've owned. It's getting old. I don't recommend the SS unless you know your way around a car. After my warranty expires, I anticipate selling, but unfortunately, this car has poor resale value. Maybe I'll start tuning it

Report Abuse

Little Demon Car

Kevin, 07/23/2010
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

First off, I always get tons of crap from my buddies when I tell them I got a cobalt until I take 'em for a ride. Amazing power for such a little car and the brakes stop on a dime. Only real problem is everywhere I go, people try to race me lol

Report Abuse

CSS Blast!

alcss, 08/14/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Bought the SS sedan 3 weeks ago. This car is a blast to drive! Have 2500 miles on it already. 3000 pound curb weight and 260hp is a great combo. Turbo-charged ecotec engine is fantastic. Exhaust has a nice rumble on hard acceleration, but it's not tiresome on the highway. Tires, wheels, steering, braking and suspension/handling are all top notch, simply outstanding. This car can really perform and it is so much fun to drive. Seats are amazing. I would recommend this ride to anyone who needs a double extra dose of performance in their daily drive.

Report Abuse

GREAT BANG FOR THE BUCK

JOHNC352, 05/24/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I have had this car less than a week and I love it. Engine power is great and the handling is very tight.Very good brakes. the sound system is very good also. Things that I don't like. Small fuel tank, only 13 gal and the fuel economy isn't that great but I hope that it will better after being broke in. Chevrolet needs to redesign the interior. To much cheep looking plastic. Also after I got my car home I discovered that the underhood liner was missing! Now this car went through at least half a dozen quality control people plus the dealership new car PDI and no one caught it! How the dealership handles this problem is yet to be seen.

Report Abuse

A hoot to drive

01Z2806TBSS09CSS, 06/11/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I picked up a Cobalt SS Sedan to compliment the 01 Z28 and 06 TrailBlazer SS that I own. I have to say that I am totally impressed with the Cobalt SS. What a surprising car! If I had not seen on at my local track I would never have given owning one a thought. The handling of these cars is second to none. You forget you are in a FWD vehicle. Straight acceleration is a blast and you don't realize how fast you are going due to how stable the car is at speed. Gas mileage is great. With the cruise on at 55 I'm getting 30+ MPG. City I'm getting mid twenties.

Report Abuse
