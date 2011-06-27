  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series
  4. Used 1993 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1993 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Features & Specs

More about the 1993 C/K 1500 Series
Overview
See C/K 1500 Series Inventory
See C/K 1500 Series Inventory
See C/K 1500 Series Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG171517
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg14/17 mpg15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)375.0/500.0 mi.350.0/425.0 mi.375.0/500.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.25.0 gal.25.0 gal.
Combined MPG171517
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm235 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm235 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l4.3 l4.3 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 4000 rpm165 hp @ 4000 rpm165 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle52.9 ft.52.2 ft.52.9 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.40.0 in.40.0 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.41.7 in.
Front hip room60.5 in.60.5 in.60.5 in.
Front shoulder room66.0 in.66.0 in.66.0 in.
Measurements
Length212.0 in.212.0 in.194.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.4500 lbs.5000 lbs.
Curb weight3860 lbs.4295 lbs.3717 lbs.
Gross weight5600 lbs.6100 lbs.5600 lbs.
Height70.4 in.73.8 in.70.4 in.
Maximum payload1736.0 lbs.1619.0 lbs.1736.0 lbs.
Wheel base131.5 in.131.5 in.117.5 in.
Width76.8 in.76.8 in.76.8 in.
Ground clearanceno8.6 in.no
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Victory Red
  • Black
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • White
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • White
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
  • White
  • Victory Red
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
See C/K 1500 Series InventorySee C/K 1500 Series InventorySee C/K 1500 Series Inventory

Related Used 1993 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles