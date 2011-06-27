Used 1995 Chevrolet Chevy Van Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG161416
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg13/15 mpg15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)495.0/660.0 mi.429.0/495.0 mi.330.0/440.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity33.0 gal.33.0 gal.22.0 gal.
Combined MPG161416
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque237 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm237 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm237 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l4.3 l4.3 l
Horsepower163 hp @ 4000 rpm163 hp @ 4000 rpm163 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle46.0 ft.46.0 ft.41.3 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.8 in.40.8 in.40.8 in.
Front leg room39.5 in.39.5 in.39.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.9 in.40.9 in.40.9 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.37.2 in.37.2 in.
Measurements
Height79.7 in.79.7 in.80.0 in.
Wheel base125.0 in.125.0 in.110.0 in.
Length204.4 in.204.1 in.180.1 in.
Width79.5 in.79.5 in.79.1 in.
Curb weight4769 lbs.4769 lbs.3966 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Radisson Red Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Dove Gray
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • White
