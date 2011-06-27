1995 Chevrolet Chevy Van Review
Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon
Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 1995 Chevrolet Chevy Van. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$870 - $1,473
Used Chevy Van for Sale
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1995 Chevrolet Chevy Van.
Most helpful consumer reviews
DBCooper,09/06/2002
I have a G20 conversion van with which I pull a loaded 4400 lb trailer. I have never been without praise for the van. It has been durable as I travel over 45K a year .... The van now has well over 300k and is still going strong.
deer old friend,04/07/2009
I can't say enough of my van. I purchased this van w/29k original miles on it. It is a conversion van w/a 6cyl. We live in San Antonio and have gone to Colorado w/ no problems. This year we went to New Mexico and hit a deer about 1 hour into our trip in the Texas hill country. The grill disintegrated and bent my radiator and transmission cooler. I thought my vacation was over. I am a die hard Chevy lover. This van was able to go all the way to Santa Fe w/no problems. Had to replace the battery in Ruidoso because it was leaking. I put 2k miles on this vacation w/no problem at all. This van has never let me down!!
newspaperguy,02/12/2003
have made numerous long-distance trips with no problems. six cylinder hauls boat, trailer easily. have fixed routine things -- air, electric window motor, etc. -- but no major engine work.
donolencki,04/08/2002
30kplus no air fixed lasted 1 yr 44k repl. u joints right rear axel rusting out
Features & Specs
Features & Specs
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
163 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
13 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
163 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
163 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
163 hp @ 4000 rpm
Safety
