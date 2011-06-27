Used 1995 Chevrolet Chevy Van Consumer Reviews

I have a G20 conversion van with which I pull a loaded 4400 lb trailer. I have never been without praise for the van. It has been durable as I travel over 45K a year .... The van now has well over 300k and is still going strong.

deer old friend , 04/07/2009

I can't say enough of my van. I purchased this van w/29k original miles on it. It is a conversion van w/a 6cyl. We live in San Antonio and have gone to Colorado w/ no problems. This year we went to New Mexico and hit a deer about 1 hour into our trip in the Texas hill country. The grill disintegrated and bent my radiator and transmission cooler. I thought my vacation was over. I am a die hard Chevy lover. This van was able to go all the way to Santa Fe w/no problems. Had to replace the battery in Ruidoso because it was leaking. I put 2k miles on this vacation w/no problem at all. This van has never let me down!!