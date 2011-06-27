  1. Home
Used 1995 Chevrolet Chevy Van Consumer Reviews

More about the 1995 Chevy Van
3.5
3.5
4 reviews
A Van is a Van?

DBCooper, 09/06/2002
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

I have a G20 conversion van with which I pull a loaded 4400 lb trailer. I have never been without praise for the van. It has been durable as I travel over 45K a year .... The van now has well over 300k and is still going strong.

deer old friend

deer old friend, 04/07/2009
8 of 9 people found this review helpful

I can't say enough of my van. I purchased this van w/29k original miles on it. It is a conversion van w/a 6cyl. We live in San Antonio and have gone to Colorado w/ no problems. This year we went to New Mexico and hit a deer about 1 hour into our trip in the Texas hill country. The grill disintegrated and bent my radiator and transmission cooler. I thought my vacation was over. I am a die hard Chevy lover. This van was able to go all the way to Santa Fe w/no problems. Had to replace the battery in Ruidoso because it was leaking. I put 2k miles on this vacation w/no problem at all. This van has never let me down!!

my van

newspaperguy, 02/12/2003
7 of 8 people found this review helpful

have made numerous long-distance trips with no problems. six cylinder hauls boat, trailer easily. have fixed routine things -- air, electric window motor, etc. -- but no major engine work.

whyachevy

donolencki, 04/08/2002
6 of 13 people found this review helpful

30kplus no air fixed lasted 1 yr 44k repl. u joints right rear axel rusting out

