Used 1990 Chevrolet Chevy Van Consumer Reviews

MECHINICALLY SOUND WITH THE TRUSTY 350 C.I.D. AND RIDE QUALITY UNSURPASSED WITH FOUR CAPTAIN CHAIRS THAT RECLINE,AND REAR BENCH SEAT THAT TURNS INTO A DAYBED FOR THE WEARY. REFREASHMENTS ARE ARMS LENGTH AWAY WITH THE SUPPLIED ICE CHEST IN THE REAR ON THE EXT. MODELS AND CLOSETS PROVIDE ADDITIONAL STORAGE FOR EXTENDED TRIPS. HANDLING IS SOFT BUT PREDICTABLE.OVER ALL, A NICE VAN FOR FAMILY TRAVEL AND OUT OF TOWN TRIPS FOR ANYONE.

Mike in Kuwait , 11/12/2009

As a family living in Kuwait - yeeeup, thaaat Kuwait - we find our Chevy G20s super reliable and very easy to run. Space, simplicity, and durability are out of this world. In a country where oil literally oozes out of the dirt, fuel economy is not exactly top of mind....ever. But it would have been great to have more efficient (and maybe quieter) AC system. Here's the real good news - we have two of these vans, one a short wheel base and the one rated here is a standard hightop V8. Buying this as a trusty second or third vehicle is a no-brainer. Best, Mike