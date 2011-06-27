  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(2)
1990 Chevrolet Chevy Van Review

Edmunds' Expert Review – Coming Soon

Stay tuned for the full Edmunds' review of the 1990 Chevrolet Chevy Van. It's in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Chevrolet Chevy Van.

5(50%)
4(50%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
2 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

G20 CHEVY VAN EXT.
Good2ride,03/19/2002
MECHINICALLY SOUND WITH THE TRUSTY 350 C.I.D. AND RIDE QUALITY UNSURPASSED WITH FOUR CAPTAIN CHAIRS THAT RECLINE,AND REAR BENCH SEAT THAT TURNS INTO A DAYBED FOR THE WEARY. REFREASHMENTS ARE ARMS LENGTH AWAY WITH THE SUPPLIED ICE CHEST IN THE REAR ON THE EXT. MODELS AND CLOSETS PROVIDE ADDITIONAL STORAGE FOR EXTENDED TRIPS. HANDLING IS SOFT BUT PREDICTABLE.OVER ALL, A NICE VAN FOR FAMILY TRAVEL AND OUT OF TOWN TRIPS FOR ANYONE.
20yo Chevy G20 in Kuwait - awesome.
Mike in Kuwait,11/12/2009
As a family living in Kuwait - yeeeup, thaaat Kuwait - we find our Chevy G20s super reliable and very easy to run. Space, simplicity, and durability are out of this world. In a country where oil literally oozes out of the dirt, fuel economy is not exactly top of mind....ever. But it would have been great to have more efficient (and maybe quieter) AC system. Here's the real good news - we have two of these vans, one a short wheel base and the one rated here is a standard hightop V8. Buying this as a trusty second or third vehicle is a no-brainer. Best, Mike
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4000 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1990 Chevrolet Chevy Van Overview

The Used 1990 Chevrolet Chevy Van is offered in the following submodels: Chevy Van. Available styles include G20 3dr Ext Van, G10 3dr Van, G10 3dr Ext Van, G20 3dr Van, G30 3dr Ext Van, and G30 3dr Van.

