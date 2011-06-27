Used 1998 Chevrolet Cavalier Convertible Consumer Reviews
The Best Car Ever Is A Cavalier Z24 Conv
The Cavalier Z24 is the best car for the money I have experienced no problems and everyone who says it is bad probably were not taking care of the car or they are bad to their cars all together. The five speed manual transmission is very fast and has great sound. Even with the convertible top down still has a quiet ride. The 2.4L twin cam engine is fast and is great for tuning for an American "Fast And Furiouse" car.
Sexy little car
The problems I have had with this car are minor. I had a window rattle in the door which the dealership fixed, I had to replace the brakes after 30,000. The sound system is good, but don't try to crank it up too much. The one big problem I have had with this car is the cigarette lighter. For some reason, using it to charge my cell phone caused an electrical short which at various times caused the horn not to work or the roof not to go up or down. By and large I am very happy with this car. I like the way it looks, it can comfortably seat five "normal" sized people, and with the back seat folding down I have a lot of versatility in transporting things.
Good old Chevy
Great car and fun to drive.
Good, cheap fun
This is my first convertible and my first Chevy, and I love it. Some people complain about the engine noise from inside the car; I think it's got a great purr. Not too loud, but not dead silent like a Honda. Acceleration is great for a four-banger with a four speed auto, and handling is smooth. The ride is nice, but still sporty, allowing you to feel the road. Riding up front with the top down, it's remarkably quiet and not too windy. I replaced the factory stereo with a Rockford, which sounds great even with the original speakers. I've driven from Utah to California and back a couple of times and never had a problem. Just a fun car!
A sad goodbye
I bought my convertible new in 1998. I love this car. I have owned this car for 8 years. My car had 140,000 miles at the time of its death. My car was totaled by a full size Explorer (and the car took the hit). My Cavalier was the best car I ever owned. It never gave me any real problems except for the AC went out once but it was an easy fix. I am sad to see this car go.
