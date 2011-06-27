Used 1992 Chevrolet Cavalier Sedan Consumer Reviews

Very dependable Rgrimes , 10/06/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Car has 246,000 miles with no major issues except for normal maintence like tune ups and tires. Still runs like new and had no problem going through the sniffer. Report Abuse

Still Runs well nmbk , 12/04/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I got mime in 1998 as a going to college car. Has run well- only a couple of minor glitches. I've had to replace the starter twice. The first time we had to replace it the car started on its own and melted battery connections! No major complaints. Its gone up and down the east coast a number of times and is still running strong at 137,000+ miles.

Great Car Malisha , 08/06/2006 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Car was bought with 158,000 by my dad, for my first car! Car got me where ever I needed to go, when ever I needed to go. Never hesitated to start, even in the winter. Heater stinks though. On high, warm air drifted out of the car. I had to let it warm up in the winter for about 30 minutes. Car was extremely rusted, but never failed to get me where I wanted. I now own a '96 Neon, and I was more impressed with my Cavalier. It was faster, and ten times more reliable.

I'm gonna miss you ol'girl GM Girl , 06/30/2004 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I've had this car since we bought it new. She doesn't owe us a nickel! With 188K miles on it, my husband still takes her out on roadtrips over 400 miles one way. He travelled from Philly to Cle on a single tank of gas. He has driven this car very hard over the years and she still just zips right along. Now that he has a new truck, I'm left choosing between the 96 Saturn with 120K miles or or my old faithful girl. Guess which one I'd choose?? But with my luck, the day I sell the Saturn and all its troubles, my cav will give up the ghost! This is our 2nd Cav, and I'd buy another if I didn't have 2 growing kids.