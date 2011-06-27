Used 1992 Chevrolet Cavalier Sedan Consumer Reviews
Very dependable
Car has 246,000 miles with no major issues except for normal maintence like tune ups and tires. Still runs like new and had no problem going through the sniffer.
Still Runs well
I got mime in 1998 as a going to college car. Has run well- only a couple of minor glitches. I've had to replace the starter twice. The first time we had to replace it the car started on its own and melted battery connections! No major complaints. Its gone up and down the east coast a number of times and is still running strong at 137,000+ miles.
Great Car
Car was bought with 158,000 by my dad, for my first car! Car got me where ever I needed to go, when ever I needed to go. Never hesitated to start, even in the winter. Heater stinks though. On high, warm air drifted out of the car. I had to let it warm up in the winter for about 30 minutes. Car was extremely rusted, but never failed to get me where I wanted. I now own a '96 Neon, and I was more impressed with my Cavalier. It was faster, and ten times more reliable.
I'm gonna miss you ol'girl
I've had this car since we bought it new. She doesn't owe us a nickel! With 188K miles on it, my husband still takes her out on roadtrips over 400 miles one way. He travelled from Philly to Cle on a single tank of gas. He has driven this car very hard over the years and she still just zips right along. Now that he has a new truck, I'm left choosing between the 96 Saturn with 120K miles or or my old faithful girl. Guess which one I'd choose?? But with my luck, the day I sell the Saturn and all its troubles, my cav will give up the ghost! This is our 2nd Cav, and I'd buy another if I didn't have 2 growing kids.
92 Cavalier RS 4 door
It's fun to drive, safe and reliable. I have had no major problems with my car at all.
Sponsored cars related to the Cavalier
Related Used 1992 Chevrolet Cavalier Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner