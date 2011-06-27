Used 2017 Chevrolet Camaro Coupe Consumer Reviews

I have previously owned a fourth generation and a fifth generation Camaro. The fourth gen had good handling and surprisingly good fuel economy (especially for a V8), but was rough around the edges. The fifth generation was a porky car that seemed slower and while nicely styled, was impossible to see out of. It seems like GM got it right for this particular version. The acceleration (V8) is the quickest of any production car I have ever purchased, while the handling is glued to the road and the braking is first rate. But outside of the sports/muscle-car aspects, the biggest improvements are in refinement and features. In short, it is actually a nice to borderline luxurious interior that is comfortable with logical controls and well-laid-out instrument clusters and displays. The seats are essentially perfect, and even things like the steering wheel feel like they were made with optimal comfort in mind. Features like the controllable vehicle modes (Touring/Sport/Track/Snow-Ice) are a nice plus. Another plus (with the optional dual model exhaust I have) is that the car makes it clear that it is serious - the only description I have for it is that it snarls like it is angry with a don't-mess-with-me-attitude whenever you stomp on it or first fire it up. There are still negatives to the car - the biggest one is that while it is improved, the outward visibility is still not great. Another negative is the back seats are really only fit for children or small adults, so this is best thought of as a Corvette with back seats. But the pluses of the car easily win out. One other note - while I have always been a stick-shift driver, this is the first automatic vehicle (with the optional A8) I have owned that I actually like. The shifting of the auto is first rate. I am also seeing almost 27 MPG on the highway with my admitted lead-foot driving. All in all, this is by far the best muscle car I have ever purchased in a continual stream of them I have had all the way back to my high school days.

Kailasa Ishaya , 02/18/2019 2SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M)

This car has EXCEEDED almost all of my expectations! And, I STILL get at least one compliment a week from people seeing it. (I got the Arctic Blue with black metallic Rally stripes and black 20" wheels.) So, I'm going to tell you about the few oddities that keeps this car from being perfect. (By the way, my car is a 2SS with the 8A tranny. For some reason, that combo wasn't available to select.) This engine is a beast! To be blunt, 455hp is about all I can use where I live, and then for only a few moments. As the engine response is so quick, I have had to re-learn how to drive - to NOT floor it, but to 1/2 throttle it and adjust from there. Now, here's the first quirk: The transmission. Having just come from a fairly-new Infiniti Q60s with trans problems, I was hoping to not repeat that. This 8A IS better, but it's still NOT up to the rest of the car. It's just a little slow, but that's irritating. Another tranny quirk is that it's an "overly-helpful" automatic transmission. It has a "manual-shift"/paddle-shift mode; it's just too bad that it does NOT let one actually shift manually! The tranny keeps down-shifting for you!! Not knowing this, I almost blew my 900-mile engine one day when the tranny down-shifted the same time that I did! I suggest, when they make an A/T with a "manual mode", that they let the DRIVER shift at ALL times! Moving along, the next quirk is the center console lid and the USB/AUX jacks/ports. Someone at GM design must have had a bad day when they designed the L-shaped, padded, console lid to have a nice, looong side, AND to make it so that the lid LIFTS open from the front! It's nice to have a padded area under the driver's right forearm, but that could have been SEPARATE from the console lid! Or, they could have made the lid, as is, FLIP open on the side! This same cranky designer must have also been the one to put ALL the ports/jacks INSIDE the console box! Sheesh, my Mom's Jetta had sense enough to NOT do something like this! When you need to access a plug/port you have to open that looong console lid, and THEN dig around in the stuff you put in the console, to get to the hole/slots! BAD! Next, like everybody else, Chevy put the subwoofers in the door panels <facepalm> - which is REALLY bad, because this car has the BEST-sounding Bose system I have ever heard, and the door panels are NOT expensively made to begin with! (Manufacturers - PLEASE put subwoofers UNDER THE SEATS, like stereo shops do!!!) Already, the door panels vibrate to the music! Now, here's some piddly stuff: The Chevy-Connect system is good, but it can be very slow; The phone touch-charger station is too narrow for me to use ANY of my phones (without taking the cases off); And the auto-lights system is strange. It comes on when it's still too light, and I can't find a way to turn the auto system off and leave just the running lights ON - it's ALL, parking, or nothing. GM also has some neurotic thang going on with the electric sunroof system. One can only "Express" OPEN the sunroof with a quick control-button press. And even though EVERY other car I've owned does, and the Camaro manual SAYS you can, one can NOT "Express" CLOSE the sunroof. GM says it's designed that way. (Well then, why does the control have the same type switches for BOTH open and close!?) Soooo, when you're driving, and a sudden downpour hits, you have to drive AND keep the close-button pressed until the sunroof is closed! SMH The only actual problems I have had with the car are with the "smart key" system. At first, when I was around TV towers, it wouldn't detect the key outside the car. Then, in a couple of other places, it couldn't detect the key INSIDE the car. When that happened, the alarm system also always got triggered, which was great fun (not)! Replacing the "smart key" transceiver has seemed to fix this. Other than those things I've mentioned, it's a great car. Front seats are well-made (leather?), supportive and comfortable with some very neat features (memory, cooling, and auto-out/auto-in); The best ergonomics I have ever seen; Rear bucket seats for humans under 6(?) years of age; And a trunk that I have surprised myself (and others) with how much I can haul with the rear seats (1/both) folded down! Finally...For all of you complaining about the "vision" in a Camaro - that's just Chevy's way to tell you that this car is for an experienced driver who knows how to set his/her mirrors properly! (HINT: Choose to always place the car so as to back into the direction with the least traffic.) Yes, you need to get the rear camera and backing and cross-traffic warning system, to be sure. But, this is a sports coupe, not a SUV. This car is my daily driver. I live in a location which has, quite possibly, some of the dumbest residents. And I haven't come close to hitting ANYone/thing in the back or rear quarters. (Front wheel stops are my problem with the aero kit!) So, my advice; quit griping and get one.