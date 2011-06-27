Used 2016 Chevrolet Camaro Convertible Consumer Reviews

My 2016 1/2 2SS Convertible Ward Hanson , 09/30/2016 SS w/2SS 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This was a special ordered 2-SS Convertible that wasn't even manufactured until April 2016 in Lansing. I have had a 1969 & 1973 Z-28 Camaro, 1971 & 74 'vette but this car with the magnetic ride, LT1 Corvette Engine in nothing but FUN to drive. This is the most responsive factory made car I have ever had the pleasure of driving. Regardless of speed form 27 to 127, when you ask it to move faster - it does without hesitation. Having the 4 handling settings allow you to tour down the road with an amazing 28.5 MPG at 65 MPH, or in Sport mode make on lookers snap their necks to see it. This model year did not offer either the Z-28 & ZL1 options so they really piled on the extras with the 2SS models. I waited for Chevy to put the new Convertible top on this model and it was well worth the wait. You can drive up to 35 MPH and easily open or close the top. After driving a 2015 and 2015 convertible, this is by every means superior top in every way, even noise. I dubbed this my retirement car, but never knew I would love driving near as much as I do and I only have 2,500 miles, can't wait to add more. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

I call mine "Quick Siver" Terry Kimmet , 12/24/2017 LT w/1LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful OK, bought my 2016 (Black over) silver RS convertible in Nov 2017 (considered new) and currently have just 9000 miles on it. The "facetted" body lines are outstanding and I chose to enhance them with graphics. I added a large single wide black "carbon fiber" hood decal, trimmed in red pin striping (original design - aftermarket applied). Followed contour lines on hood, then picked-up behind back seat (hard top cover) to trunk lid. Added black RS decals to lower door. Blacked in rear license plate surround and portions of front fascia, under the headlights. Finally, I added two sets of right triangular shaped "inflow accents" (think jet fighter inlets) on both front and rear bumpers. I get compliments everywhere I go. I have owned corvettes in the past and some of the same technologies have been incorporated into this vehicle (run flat tires, lap timer, digital speedo, killer race-bred seats etc). It seems actually quicker than the vettes (0 - 45 seems instantaneous) and the Cadillac alpha frame and cross member supports have effectively stiffened this vehicle to provide excellent road feel and handling. I truly enjoy the three separate shifting methods as well as the handling choices. Both the inside and outside lighting options enhance this vehicle to an elite level appearance. The interior materials and design is outstanding and Bose System is killer. I added small convex mirrors to the outside mirrors to offset the vision issues I encounter on the very busy roads in greater Hampton Roads VA. I got a great deal on it and marvel everyday at my decision and outcome. It is my retirement car and I love it!

A 'Race Horse' Car with Excellent Manners Robert Haines , 11/04/2016 SS w/2SS 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M) 3 of 4 people found this review helpful The Camaro goes way beyond pony car - the 2SS package is a factory race car without a doubt! With Track and Competitive Driving Mode this truly is ready to hit the track, yet putt around town with the wife or take a cruise on the highway and one quickly notices this race car has some very fine manners indeed! The technology is astounding! Hop in and crank it up and your bluetooth automatically connects and starts playing music right where it left off. 6'7" guy sharing car with 5'2" wife? No worries! Camaro recognizes your key fob and the memory seats adjust right to where you want them! The instrument cluster is customizable on the fly and features some cool performance readings. The car drops in and out of V4 mode without notice - if you are not watching the indicator you never know it happens. Even with my wife's 3 mile drive to work it's pulling better MPG than the V6 mustang she had prior. The convertible top is convenient and quiet operating with only the press of a switch - no unhooking, snapping or zipping and you can even move the top while you're moving! The technology, performance, and comfort of this car are truly amazing!!! Now that we've had the Camaro for 6 months we have noticed a couple of things. On the downside, the front passenger seat does not recline enough for my wife to be comfortable taking a nap on a road trip. We have also discovered that the summer tires really are summer tires and not suitable AT ALL for snow and ice! This is a function of the tires and is to be expected. We have also found a couple of things when going thru the car wash - depressions in the body work under the trunk lid tend to collect soapy water. After the first maintenance I did pick up a little tire vibration at times yet I expect some of this from the low profile tires - overall the ride is still fantastic for a sports car or any car! Yet we see no leaks in the convertible top when going thru the car wash. The car has run a 50 mile average fuel economy of 31 mpg. And overall the car continues to impress as mentioned at the top of the article, we just seem to appreciate it more as time goes by!

Chevy got it right Bob Edelstein , 08/30/2016 LT w/2LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 2 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought a 2LT conv with 3.6 V6. I can't review the 4 cylinder or the V8. Took car to Phoenix Az with 80 miles on clock. 4900 mile round trip. averaged 27.3 mpg at average speed of 69 mph. that includes about 300 miles of city driving, stop and go and cruising at from 75 mph to 90 mph. Averaged over 30 mpg in mountains of Az and N Mexico. Very comfortable for 12 hour driving days. Preferred it to my Mercedes CLS63 or Audi A5 for the trip. One year and a half later, 1 recall on covertible top mechanism, took 30 minutes and zero problems. This one is a Keeper.