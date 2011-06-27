Used 1999 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 SS Consumer Reviews
This is not your father's Oldsmobile.
Ok kids. You probably don't even know what the review title means, sigh. Look it up. I bought mine new, 4/24/99. Only serious problem - annoying rear end noise, but I'll get that fixed someday. New Katskin Black (real black, not some misnamed gray) leather, new top, just had a repaint, incredible. Bought 99 'cause dealer said no more would be built. Wrong - three more years! However, I've had it for over 11 yrs and it can't be bought. Like my wife and kids, not perfect, but wouldn't trade for anything. Car has many imperfections, but like I said I wouldn't trade it for anything. Defines Bang for the Buck! Great performance, terrible comfort for an old guy, but I'll own it.
Excellent value, excellent fun
This car is arguably the best value out there for a blazingly quick, front engine/rear wheel drive set up, no strings attached. The Corvette 5.7 liter engine has been toned down a notch and dropped into the Camaros and Firebirds for years, but last year GM moved away from the LT1 and switched to the more powerful LS1 engine. The car I drove was equipped with factory T-tops, which were very easily removed and stored and looked fantastic. The car is available with the standard 4-speed automatic, but I would recommend the optional 6-speed manual. This is truly a fantastic value for money, combining awesome power with a great body style. This car will turn the head of any gearhead or car fan.
Problematic
Has gone through two manual transmissions, radiator replaced, rear end bearings went out, druveshaft couplings relaced, PCM replaced(water damage, bad design under window sill where water runs right onto it). Seats stink, absolutely the worst design for neck support. Rear seat is worthless. Very noisy car. I wear ear plugs its so loud. Driving lights are useless. Positive side, fast and handles well. Very bad car to drive in winter, no traction control on mine at least. Recommend a second car, this being only used for summer or dry conditions.
fast and fun to drive
I also own a 1994z28 great cars with awesome power numbers for both motors lt1 & ls1 don't let the mustang hype fool you. Any of these motors in stock form will rock a stock 4.6 3v or stock 4.62v. I also had a 2005 gt ls1 and lt1 still beat it. Ford has to use a super charger all in all I would stick with a camaro for performance and ride
Love my Car!
I absolutely 110% love every bit of my car! I bought it 2 years ago and it was pretty much completely stock and I haven't had any problems with it. I think it is the most beautiful car and they did amazing on this specific year range!
