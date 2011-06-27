Used 1995 Chevrolet Camaro Consumer Reviews
Z28
The Z28 is one of the most amazing vehicles Chevrolet has ever designed. It's handling is very impressive for a 3300 lb rear wheel drive vehicle and it is just fun to drive. The LT1 is an impressive motor giving the Z28 275 hp and 325 ft-lbs torque. Nothing is better than its ominous growl that always turns heads. The Camaro Z28 was one of the last in the dying breed of the muscle car. I say that if you want an impressive car with a reputation get a Z28 yourself and let the good times roll.
Auto Transmission...
I saw a lot of comments about the auto tranny's in these reviews and figured I'd try to help out with auto trannies and possible problems. The 4L60E is a great transmission one of the best...HOWEVER, many people don't realize the transmission fluid needs to be completely flushed about every 20k miles...also getting rebuilds from a top notch GM rebuilder that has all the latest fixes is crucial. A mild shift kit will also help increase the logevity. A transmission cooler also helps a LOT. If the fluid flushed (not just changed) every 20k the transmission will go 100+k easily...unless you just beat on it.
A true Beast!
I bought this car 10 months ago and I have been very pleased! I had a 92 rs Camaro with the 305 and this is a big step up. I put flowmasters on it to sound even more menacing. I love taking into open parking lots and lighting up the rear tires! If you ever have an opportunity to buy the lt1 or ls1, then I say go for it. Go Chevy!
My Aging Z28
I bought my Z in the Spring of 2003 from a young guy who was the second owner. I think he must have ran the heck out of this baby, but it rode good on the test drive and he kept it spotless. I have had it 6 years and put 75,000 mile on her. The body has help up nicely and it is a fun and powerful car. The oil pump quit working 3 days after I bought it and it spun a crank bearing. I had a new LT1 motor in it which has been outstanding so far. The transmission has some poor factory engineering however. My mech. tells me that there is a drum in the tranny made of aluminum that is too fragile to handle the high torque output of the car. Basically Z28=fun/looks/$$$. But I'm not complaining
255,000 miles and still going
Would you believe I have 255,000 miles on my Camaro with no major mechanical problems so far? Always thought that would be a volvo or saab, not a chevy. I've been very pleased with my car's longevity; just goes to show you what consistent oil changes do for you and good workmanship.
