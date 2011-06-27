Used 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Wanted a Volt, got a Bolt J D , 06/08/2017 Premier 4dr Hatchback (electric 1DD) 23 of 23 people found this review helpful I wanted to replace my Ford Escape Hybrid with a Volt but did not like the tight feeling of the Volt. But the Bolts were in the Dealership and I found that it was a much better choice for me. The car is very comfortable although it is a subcompact. It seemed roomier than the Ford Escape. The 200 Hp engine seemed almost too powerful. The low gear for hill driving is created by increasing the power flow back to the battery and lets you drive without using the brake. Your smart phone hooks into the large monitor and gives you all those apps including high level navigation for free. The 240 mile range makes it worry free for fuel and it it turns out that there are public chargers all over, mostly free and you do not even need them. Charging at home for 1/4 the price of gas gives you 120 mpg equivalent. I think that the time is here for 98% of the country to switch to this new level of driving experience. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

Fantastic Vehicle with just a few minor warts Tom McCalmont , 06/16/2017 Premier 4dr Hatchback (electric 1DD) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful Recently leased a Chevy Bolt -- upgrading from a Nissan Leaf that I've driven for 5 years now (I wanted more range). This is the first GM car I've owned in 40 years. Definitely not your father's Oldsmobile -- the vehicle is comparable to high quality European and Japanese cars: great fit & finish, comfortable & logical controls and interior, great performance, terrific economy as an EV. My only complaint is the electronics of the Infotainment center are not great. Examples: If you set radio stations in non-numeric order (for example, 88.5, 104.5, and 91.7), it will delete the entry that is not in numeric order (104.5). This happened to me multiple times so I know it's true. It's almost like they didn't test it. Also, it doesn't include navigation as standard or even as an optional feature -- a huge shortfall in a 2017 vehicle. You can get turn by turn instructions if you call an operator via the OnStar button and have them push instructions down to the car but who wants to do that every time they want to go somewhere??? You just want to enter your destination on your own and go. Other than these somewhat minor annoyances, however, it's a great vehicle. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Finally an EV car I can love!! FuryDT , 06/19/2018 Premier 4dr Hatchback (electric 1DD) 18 of 18 people found this review helpful Amazing car! Since there is very little to zero advertising for this car, I didn't even know it existed until I stumbled upon it on Chevy's website. I had been test driving the Tesla as I was going to purchase the Model 3. But after the Tesla test drive I decided to keep looking. Then I came across the Bolt EV. Wow! This car had just about everything the Tesla had (minus the hands free driving which isn't legal anywhere anyway) but it also had support for Apple Car Play and Android Auto and wireless phone charging to boot. The Tesla had none of that. It also had an estimated 238 mi range! Very similar to Tesla Model 3. However, that estimation is under estimated. I am getting closer to 260 - 280 miles. At first I had some range anxiety in the car especially on my first long cross state trip. Which I have to admit I made several rookie mistakes in regards to planning for charging. However, with those lessons learned and a few apps on my phone I no longer have any hesitation to take pretty much any trip across the country. You just have to plan on some additional time and make sure you have your timing down as there are some chargers that are behind locked gates after business hours. The exciting part is that GM is rolling out 20 new cars in the next 5 years that are all electric. In addition, they are mandating all GM dealers install DC Fast chargers that are FREE to GM EV owners!! I charged for free at several of them on my trip. The car's performance is amazing. No more "prius" style slow acceleration. I owned a Prius and sold it because I thought I was going to die several times getting on to the freeway as there is no acceleration. Not in the Bolt!! It will put you in your seat at any speed. Instant torque. Love it. Highly recommend this car. I wish GM would put in some advertising dollars for it like they are doing overseas for this car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

The Affordable Car Of The Future TODAY! C.A. in O.C. , 03/02/2017 LT 4dr Hatchback (electric 1DD) 23 of 24 people found this review helpful For those who fly to places because you don't want to drive, why have a smog machine? I had a Spark EV and there were a couple of times we needed to use the gas car because we were going beyond 84 miles in one trip. But with 238 miles, we easily drive to and from where ever we want to go. We no longer "need" a gas car. Virtually no maintenance. In the 3 years I had the Spark EV, I did have to rotate the tires once. I expect the Bolt EV will be the same. The only con for the LT Bolt EV is the narrow front seats. Anybody who has more weight than they should, may find the sides of the seats uncomfortable the longer they sit. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse