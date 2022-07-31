2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,700
|Engine Type
|Electric
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe
|115 MPGe
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Battery & Range
|Fuel type
|Electric
|EPA city/highway MPGeMPGe is the official metric that the EPA uses to measure the efficiency of alternative-fuel (including electric) vehicles. Just like regular MPG shows how far a car will travel on one gallon of gas, MPGe shows how far a vehicle will drive on 33.7 kWh of electricity — the energy equivalent of one gallon of gasoline.
|125/104 MPGe
|EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe
|115 MPGe
|EPA Electricity RangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.
|247 mi.
|EPA kWh/100 miThis value tells you how much energy in kilowatt-hours a vehicle would use to travel 100 miles. Unlike mpg, however, where a larger number is better (for example, a vehicle that gets 30 mpg is better than one that gets 20 mpg), a smaller number is better in kWh/100 miles because you are using less battery energy per mile.
|29
|EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.
|7.5 hr.
|Battery capacity
|65 kWh
|Engine
|Base engine type
|Electric
|Horsepower
|200 hp @ 0 rpm
|Torque
|266 lb-ft @ 0 rpm
|Drivetrain
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Suspension
|Front independent suspension
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|Dimensions
|Length
|169.5 in.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|80.6 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|69.7 in.
|Height
|63.6 in.
|Wheel base
|105.3 in.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|16.3 cu.ft.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|56.9 cu.ft.
|Turning circle
|38.3 ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.6 in.
|Curb weight
|3,715 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Front head room
|40.0 in.
|Front leg room
|44.3 in.
|Front shoulder room
|54.6 in.
|Front hip room
|51.4 in.
|Leather
|yes
|Bucket front seats
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|6 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|Multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Ventilated driver seat
|yes
|Ventilated passenger seat
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|37.8 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|52.0 in.
|Rear hip Room
|50.2 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Folding center armrest
|yes
|Rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Heated
|yes
|Safety
|Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|Pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Post-collision safety system
|yes
|Dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Stability control
|yes
|Traction control
|yes
|Child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Daytime running lights
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|Rear multi-adjustable headrests
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Engine immobilizer
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|Memory card slot
|yes
|Satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Keyless ignition
|yes
|Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Electric power steering
|yes
|Front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|Rear parking sensors
|yes
|Cruise control
|yes
|Front and rear cupholders
|yes
|Front door pockets
|yes
|Front seatback storage
|yes
|Leather steering wheel
|yes
|Heated steering wheel
|yes
|Single zone front climate control
|yes
|Interior air filtration
|yes
|Sun sensor
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|Turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|Trip computer
|yes
|External temperature display
|yes
|Clock
|yes
|Tires & Wheels
|Painted alloy wheels
|yes
|17 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
|215/50R17 tires
|yes
|Puncture-sealing tires
|yes
|Telematics
|Emergency Service
|yes
|Airbag Deployment Notification
|yes
|Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistance
|yes
|Hands-Free Calling
|yes
|Roadside Assistance
|yes
|Concierge Service
|yes
|Destination guidance (also Turn-by-Turn Navigation)
|yes
|Destination Download
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ 100,000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Packages
|Sun & Sound Package
|+$2,495
|Redline Edition
|+$495
|Cargo Convenience Package
|+$195
|Super Cruise Package
|+$2,200
|Interior Options
|All-Weather Front and Rear Floor Mats
|+$175
|Premium Carpeted Floor Mats
|+$180
|Winter/Summer Floor Mat Package
|+$315
|Cargo Net
|+$75
|Reflective Front Window Shade
|+$110
|Interior Protection Package
|+$250
|All-Weather Cargo Mat
|+$125
|Credit - Not Equipped w/Heated Steering Wheel
|-$25
|Credit - Not Equipped w/Rear Park Assist
|-$50
|Aluminum Sill Plates
|+$145
|Exterior Options
|Tire Inflator
|+$95
|Wheel Locks
|+$95
|Front Mounting License Plate Bracket
|+$0
|Illuminated Charge Port
|+$465
