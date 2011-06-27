  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Blazer
  4. Used 1998 Chevrolet Blazer
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1998 Chevrolet Blazer Features & Specs

More about the 1998 Blazer
Overview
See Blazer Inventory
See Blazer Inventory
See Blazer Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG161618
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg14/19 mpg16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)252.0/360.0 mi.252.0/342.0 mi.304.0/399.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.18.0 gal.19.0 gal.
Combined MPG161618
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l4.3 l4.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4400 rpm190 hp @ 4400 rpm190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle36.6 ft.39.5 ft.34.8 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.39.6 in.39.6 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.42.4 in.
Front hip room52.0 in.52.0 in.52.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.2 in.57.2 in.57.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.2 in.38.2 in.38.2 in.
Rear hip Room51.3 in.51.3 in.39.8 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.36.3 in.36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room57.2 in.57.2 in.57.2 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity74 cu.ft.74 cu.ft.66 cu.ft.
Length183.3 in.183.3 in.176.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.5000 lbs.5500 lbs.
Curb weight3685 lbs.3874 lbs.3515 lbs.
Gross weight5000 lbs.5350 lbs.4450 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place37.3 cu.ft.37.3 cu.ft.30.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.4 in.8.3 in.8.4 in.
Height64.3 in.64.3 in.64.9 in.
Maximum payload1158.0 lbs.1371.0 lbs.943.0 lbs.
Wheel base107.0 in.107.0 in.100.5 in.
Width67.8 in.67.8 in.67.8 in.
See Blazer InventorySee Blazer InventorySee Blazer Inventory

Related Used 1998 Chevrolet Blazer info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles