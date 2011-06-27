Used 1998 Chevrolet Blazer Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|16
|16
|18
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|14/20 mpg
|14/19 mpg
|16/21 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|252.0/360.0 mi.
|252.0/342.0 mi.
|304.0/399.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.0 gal.
|18.0 gal.
|19.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|16
|16
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.3 l
|4.3 l
|4.3 l
|Horsepower
|190 hp @ 4400 rpm
|190 hp @ 4400 rpm
|190 hp @ 4400 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.6 ft.
|39.5 ft.
|34.8 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.6 in.
|39.6 in.
|39.6 in.
|Front leg room
|42.4 in.
|42.4 in.
|42.4 in.
|Front hip room
|52.0 in.
|52.0 in.
|52.0 in.
|Front shoulder room
|57.2 in.
|57.2 in.
|57.7 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|38.2 in.
|38.2 in.
|38.2 in.
|Rear hip Room
|51.3 in.
|51.3 in.
|39.8 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.3 in.
|36.3 in.
|36.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.2 in.
|57.2 in.
|57.2 in.
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|74 cu.ft.
|74 cu.ft.
|66 cu.ft.
|Length
|183.3 in.
|183.3 in.
|176.8 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|5000 lbs.
|5000 lbs.
|5500 lbs.
|Curb weight
|3685 lbs.
|3874 lbs.
|3515 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5000 lbs.
|5350 lbs.
|4450 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|37.3 cu.ft.
|37.3 cu.ft.
|30.2 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|8.4 in.
|8.3 in.
|8.4 in.
|Height
|64.3 in.
|64.3 in.
|64.9 in.
|Maximum payload
|1158.0 lbs.
|1371.0 lbs.
|943.0 lbs.
|Wheel base
|107.0 in.
|107.0 in.
|100.5 in.
|Width
|67.8 in.
|67.8 in.
|67.8 in.
