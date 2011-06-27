Used 1996 Chevrolet Astro Consumer Reviews
Worst Vehicle we have ever owned!
We paid $10,000 for this in 2002 and it had 50,000 miles on it. For the price and mileage you would expect a decent vehicle. However this van broke down constantly. It has cost us thousands extra in repairs, including a new transmission. Broke down out of state leaving us stranded hundreds of miles from home. Twice. Don't buy this van! A bad, bad, bad vehicle. Horrible experience to own. The torsion bar broke on it, twice. Same thing happened to my friend. The torsion bar broke while I was driving on a crowded interstate at 70mph, on a bridge, with no place to pull over. All my children were in the van. We are lucky that I did not panic and that we didn't wreck. Horrible!
Good for the long haul
Excellent for the duration...my 2nd Astro, and better than the 1st '87 model. Gas mileage is about 18/gal city, but is a great family vehicle. Has lasted well.
Very good vans
Rides smooth very dependable
Good for a larger family
Although we had read pretty bad reviews about the Astro in Consumer Reports, we have had great luck with ours. We didn't have many options in choosing a minivan since we needed something that could tow our boat, and the Astro is the only one other than GMC Safari that can handle it. We have a number of repairs, two of them pricey, but the extended warranty we bought at Carmax covered everything. Overall, this has been a great van for our family of 4 kids with room to spare for friends to come along. We found ours to be worth the price. If anything, the low CR rating makes a used Astro very affordable.
Lots of room.
We purchased an Astro AWD because we needed a 4WD and a van. The van drives well in slippery conditions. We have had it in the garage several times for fuel, tranny and brake problems. Our Astro has several engine oil leaks.
