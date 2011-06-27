Used 1991 Chevrolet Astro Cargo Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1991 Astro Cargo
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveAll wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG171717
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveAll wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg15/20 mpg15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)405.0/540.0 mi.405.0/540.0 mi.405.0/540.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.0 gal.27.0 gal.27.0 gal.
Combined MPG171717
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm230 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm230 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l4.3 l4.3 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4000 rpm150 hp @ 4000 rpm150 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle44.5 ft.42.0 ft.42.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Height74.9 in.74.3 in.74.3 in.
Wheel base111.0 in.111.0 in.111.0 in.
Length186.8 in.168.8 in.168.8 in.
Width77.0 in.77.0 in.77.0 in.
Curb weight3574 lbs.3320 lbs.3320 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • White
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Light Mesa Brown Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light French Blue Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Warm Gray Metallic
  • Light Mesa Brown
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • Light Mesa Brown
  • Warm Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Light French Blue Metallic
  • Red Metallic
  • White
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Light Mesa Brown Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Tangier Orange
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Light Mesa Brown Metallic
  • Red Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light French Blue Metallic
  • Warm Gray Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Light Mesa Brown
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • White
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
