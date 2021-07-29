These days it's hard enough to find a station wagon, let alone a wagon based on a luxury sedan. And if you want that luxury wagon to have a modicum of off-road capability, why don't you just go and buy an SUV already? Well, Mercedes-Benz would like to direct your attention to the 2021 E-Class All-Terrain. In lieu of the standard E-Class wagon (don't worry, you can still order the demonic AMG E 63 S) the All-Terrain adds some rugged-looking body cladding, a slightly higher ride height, a few off-road driving aids and an air suspension that allows a bit more ground clearance. All-wheel drive is standard, as is a 362-horsepower turbocharged six-cylinder engine.

And what if you don't like the All-Terrain? There are two other similarly sized options in the same price range.

The Audi A6 Allroad

Since Audi's A6 sedan is a natural competitor to the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, it's only natural to compare the wagon variants too. The Allroad is similar to the All-Terrain as it adds a bit of extra ground clearance and some styled-in ruggedness without offering any true off-road capability. Power comes from a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine putting out 335 hp. All-wheel drive is standard.