2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Wagon
What’s new
- Refreshed exterior design
- New steering wheel
- MBUX infotainment system replaces COMAND
- E 450 now powered by an inline-six mild hybrid powertrain
- Part of the fifth E-Class generation introduced for 2017
Pros & Cons
- Exquisite cabin with excellent design and comfort features
- Driver assistance technology works great
- Vast array of personalization options
- High-horsepower AMG models are fun to drive
- Sedan's cargo capacity is small for the class
- Standard suspension can ride stiffly over rough surfaces
2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Review
Though the fifth-generation E-Class has been on sale since 2017, Mercedes-Benz has done an admirable job making its midsize luxury car feel new at every turn. The 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class takes these constant updates even further, with a refreshed exterior and a slightly restyled cabin.
The headlights and taillights closely resemble those on the smaller A-Class, while the grille is similar to the one on the GLE SUV. Inside, the E-Class gets Mercedes' latest MBUX infotainment system. It's a huge improvement over the older interface. The E-Class also gets a new steering wheel with capacitive touch controls, though the layout is functionally the same as the old one. Also new for the E 450 is a turbocharged inline-six engine paired to a mild hybrid system. It uses an electric motor that provides a bit of extra power when leaving from a stop and is slightly more fuel-efficient than the previous V6.
The E-Class' primary competitor has long been the BMW 5 Series. The current 5 Series keeps the pressure on with a wealth of features and a plug-in hybrid variant for those looking for carpool access. The Audi A6, meanwhile, was recently redesigned and counts a high-tech cabin among its many strengths. And buyers looking for something sleek and stylish might want to check out the new Cadillac CT5 sedan or Mercedes' own CLS. The E-Class also offers itself as both a coupe and convertible as well as the new high-riding All-Terrain wagon, all of which receive the same comprehensive updates as the sedan for 2021.
Our verdict8.4 / 10
How does it drive?8.0
The steering doesn't provide much in the way of feedback, but it's quick and light, making it easy to maneuver in parking lots or on tight city streets. In corners, the E-Class feels composed without being stiff. Our biggest complaint is braking performance. While the brakes are smooth, our testing showed that the E-Class posted some of the longest panic 60-0 mph braking figures we've seen on a luxury car in a while. We suspect a better set of tires would improve things immensely.
How comfortable is it?9.0
This E-Class is quiet too, with little road or wind noise intruding into the cabin. Dip into the throttle and you get a smooth growl from the six-cylinder engine. It's just quiet enough to avoid attracting attention. The mild hybrid system allows for seamless engine stop-start functionality at stoplights, with no vibrations coming through when the engine shuts off or fires on. The climate control is also quiet, even at full blast. It works simply and evenly, and rear passengers will appreciate the air vents.
How’s the interior?8.0
Dialing in a good driving position is easy thanks to the adjustability of the seat and steering wheel. All the controls and gauges are easy to see and reach. Forward visibility is fine, but the narrow rear window makes you appreciate the crisp backup camera. Getting in and out is fine up front. But the back seat isn't quite as spacious as the ones in some rivals, so taller occupants may find knee room lacking.
How’s the tech?9.0
The E-Class also gets the latest and greatest driver aids Mercedes has to offer. The adaptive cruise control maintains a tight gap in traffic, and it changes speed smoothly and quickly. The car can even slow down when the speed limit changes or when coming up on gentle curves. We only wish the controls on the steering wheel were easier to use.
How’s the storage?7.5
Getting a car seat in the rear shouldn't be too much of an issue most of the time, though larger seats may be a bit tight. Car seat access points are placed behind easy-to-locate plastic covers.
How economical is it?8.0
Is it a good value?8.0
Unfortunately, the ownership and warranty are a bit underwhelming. Mercedes includes a four-year/50,000-mile basic, powertrain and rust warranty. While the basic and powertrain are fine, the rust warranty is well off the class leaders. And unlike most other luxury automakers, Mercedes doesn't include any scheduled maintenance.
Wildcard9.0
It's fun to drive too, but not completely in an athletic sport sedan sort of way. It's more of a Q-ship, thanks to a potent engine that delivers effortless power and a comfortable ride that makes it a joy to just cruise in. If you do want to tackle some back roads, the E-Class is willing to play.
Which E-Class does Edmunds recommend?
2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class models
The 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is one of the most multifaceted vehicles on the market. You can get the E-Class as a sedan, wagon, coupe or convertible, each available in multiple trims: E 350 (sedan only), E 450 (sedan, wagon, coupe, convertible), AMG E 53 (sedan, coupe, convertible) and AMG E 63 S (sedan and wagon) — each corresponding to a different powertrain.
E 350
The sedan-only E 350 is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder (255 horsepower, 273 lb-ft of torque) paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive (4Matic) is available. Standard feature highlights include:
- LED headlights
- Simulated leather upholstery (MB-Tex)
- Power-adjustable and heated front seats
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- Sunroof
- 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment display
- MBUX infotainment interface
- Digital instrument cluster
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration
- Keyless entry with push-button start
- Automatic emergency braking (warns if a front impact is imminent and applies the brakes if you don't respond in time)
- Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)
Noteworthy options on the E-Class sedan include:
- Larger wheels
- Air suspension (can raise or lower the ride height of the vehicle)
- Augmented video for easier navigation prompts
- MBUX Interior Assistant (can operate controls with hand gestures)
- Head-up display
- Surround-view camera (gives you a top-down view of the E-Class and its surroundings for tight parking situations)
- Adaptive headlights (swivel as you turn the steering wheel for better illumination in curves)
- Premium Burmester audio system
- Leather and premium leather upholsteries
- Wireless charging pad
- Panoramic sunroof
- Ventilated front seats
- Massaging front seats
- Driver Assistance package
- Adaptive cruise control (adjusts speed to maintain a constant distance between the vehicle and the car in front)
- Active steering assist (works with adaptive cruise control to keep the car centered in the lane, even around gentle curves)
- Lane departure warning (alerts you if the vehicle begins to drift out of its lane)
- Blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert (warns you if a vehicle is in your blind spot during a lane change or while reversing)
E 450
The E 450 is available as a sedan, coupe, convertible and the All-Terrain wagon. The coupe and convertible come standard with rear-wheel drive; all-wheel drive (4Matic) is optional on those and standard on the sedan and wagon. Mercedes is calling the 2021 E 450 wagon the All-Terrain. It's the same general design as in prior years but now has plastic fender body cladding and a slightly higher ride height.
All E 450s are powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine paired to a mild hybrid system (362 hp, 369 lb-ft) mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission. Standard and optional features of the E 450 are similar to those of the E 350.
AMG E 53
Mercedes offers two performance variants of the E-Class. The AMG E 53 is available as a sedan, coupe or convertible. They have the turbocharged six-cylinder engine but here it makes 429 hp and 384 lb-ft. All E 53 models come with a sport-tuned all-wheel-drive system. Standard features mirror those on the E 450 models but add a few AMG-specific touches such as a sport-tuned air suspension and special wheels and exterior styling.
E 63 AMG
The range-topping E 63 AMG is a brute, powered by a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 (603 hp, 627 lb-ft) that sends power to all four wheels through a specially designed nine-speed automatic transmission. The E 63 AMG is only available as a sedan or wagon. Features build on the E 53 AMG, adding even more performance-tuned goodies such as:
- 20-inch wheels
- Upgraded suspension tuning
- AMG exhaust
- AMG-specific MBUX functions
- Standard AMG Track Pace app
Options on the E 63 include options available on the E 53 plus:
- Carbon-fiber trim package
- Carbon-ceramic brakes for improved braking performance
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|E 450 4MATIC All-Terrain 4dr Wagon AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A
|MSRP
|$67,600
|MPG
|22 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|362 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite E-Class safety features:
- Driver Drowsiness Monitor
- Helps mitigate an accident by monitoring signs of driver fatigue.
- Evasive Steering Assist
- Calculates extra steering torque during an evasive maneuver to help the driver avoid a collision and maintain control of the car.
- Pre-Safe Sound
- Reduces hearing damage from an accident by emitting a specific noise that triggers an inner-ear muscle reflex to protect hearing.
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Mercedes-Benz E-Class vs. the competition
Mercedes-Benz E-Class vs. Audi A6
The Audi A6 was fully redesigned just a few years ago, and it remains one of our favorite sedans on the market, sitting just below the E-Class in our ratings. It's sporty and athletic yet comfortable, and it features a handsome and refined interior filled with Audi's latest and greatest tech. We prefer Mercedes' tech and driver aids to the latest from Audi, but both cars are so good we highly recommend trying both if you're shopping for a luxury sedan.
Mercedes-Benz E-Class vs. BMW 5 Series
For decades, the BMW 5 Series has been the E-Class' closest rival. Both cars offer a wide array of features, tech and customization and are available with a range of engines, including high-performance models that will make some sports cars blush. The 5 Series offers more cargo space, but we found the interior to fall short in terms of refinement when compared to the E-Class.
Mercedes-Benz E-Class vs. Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
Think of the CLS as a slightly more stylized version of the E-Class. Both cars are very similar underneath the skin, and from the driver's seat the two don't feel all that different. The CLS' swoopy styling does compromise cargo and passenger space, and a base model is significantly more expensive than the CLS. Still, it looks and feels a little more special, which is especially important if you want to stand out in a crowd.
