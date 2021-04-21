What We Know So Far About the 2022 Acura TLX Type S

What We Know So Far About the 2022 Acura TLX Type S

Pricing, specs and in-depth details on Acura's new high-horsepower sedan

  • TLX Type S to arrive at dealers late May; prices starting around $50,000
  • Powered by a turbocharged V6 putting out 355 horsepower
  • All-wheel drive for the first time on a Type S vehicle

A few months ago, we got behind the wheel of the all-new 2021 Acura TLX. Redesigned for 2021, the new TLX gave us a renewed sense of hope for the future of Acura sedans. The previous-generation TLX didn't deliver very much in the fun-to-drive department. The second-gen model, however, has a longer and wider stance to improve stability and ride comfort. It also gets more horsepower.

We've driven both the new TLX with its base turbocharged four-cylinder engine. But what's the performance-focused TLX Type S going to be like? We were able to take a closer look at the upcoming 2022 TLX Type S at a recent Acura event.

Performance by the numbers

The new TLX Type S is powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 putting out 355 horsepower and 354 lb-ft of torque. That means it has more power than any Acura Type S vehicle that's come before it and will be on par with the upgraded six-cylinder engines found in the likes of the Audi S4 and BMW M340i. It's also the first Type S vehicle to use Acura's Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD) system, which should enhance the car's wet-weather traction and handling agility. Where the rubber meets the road, the Type S will have available 225-series Pirelli P Zero summer tires. This should address the lack of cornering grip we noticed from the standard TLX.

For stopping power, the Type S will come with Brembo high-performance brakes with four-piston calipers up front. Lightweight wheels will be available as an option. A massive quad-tip exhaust and adaptive suspension dampers come standard on the Type S, as does an extra drive mode: Sport Plus, which comes in addition to the standard Comfort, Normal, Sport and Individual.

Pricing will start in the "low $50,000s," according to Acura, and you get a decent amount of equipment for that price including smartphone connectivity, a wireless charging pad, a 17-speaker stereo, and heated and ventilated front seats.

Edmunds says

Even with just a short list of details about the TLX Type S, we're eager to get some seat time. The upcoming TLX Type S will be a 2022 model in the United States, but we expect to see them in dealerships sometime this summer. Check back before then for our full review of the 2022 Acura TLX Type S when we'll be able to tell you all about how it drives, how it stacks up against the competition, and if it satisfies as a performance luxury sedan.

Travis Langnessby

As a reviews editor, Travis drives cars in as many scenarios as possible to truly understand their strengths and weaknesses. And he takes them camping whenever possible. Instagram | Twitter

