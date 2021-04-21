What We Know So Far About the 2022 Acura TLX Type S

- TLX Type S to arrive at dealers late May; prices starting around $50,000
- Powered by a turbocharged V6 putting out 355 horsepower
- All-wheel drive for the first time on a Type S vehicle
A few months ago, we got behind the wheel of the all-new 2021 Acura TLX. Redesigned for 2021, the new TLX gave us a renewed sense of hope for the future of Acura sedans. The previous-generation TLX didn't deliver very much in the fun-to-drive department. The second-gen model, however, has a longer and wider stance to improve stability and ride comfort. It also gets more horsepower.
We've driven both the new TLX with its base turbocharged four-cylinder engine. But what's the performance-focused TLX Type S going to be like? We were able to take a closer look at the upcoming 2022 TLX Type S at a recent Acura event.