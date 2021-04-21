What We Know So Far About the 2022 Acura TLX Type S

Performance by the numbers

The new TLX Type S is powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 putting out 355 horsepower and 354 lb-ft of torque. That means it has more power than any Acura Type S vehicle that's come before it and will be on par with the upgraded six-cylinder engines found in the likes of the Audi S4 and BMW M340i. It's also the first Type S vehicle to use Acura's Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD) system, which should enhance the car's wet-weather traction and handling agility. Where the rubber meets the road, the Type S will have available 225-series Pirelli P Zero summer tires. This should address the lack of cornering grip we noticed from the standard TLX.

For stopping power, the Type S will come with Brembo high-performance brakes with four-piston calipers up front. Lightweight wheels will be available as an option. A massive quad-tip exhaust and adaptive suspension dampers come standard on the Type S, as does an extra drive mode: Sport Plus, which comes in addition to the standard Comfort, Normal, Sport and Individual.

Pricing will start in the "low $50,000s," according to Acura, and you get a decent amount of equipment for that price including smartphone connectivity, a wireless charging pad, a 17-speaker stereo, and heated and ventilated front seats.