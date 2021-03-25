But even when the indicated range hits zero, there's still hope for you to get home or to a charge point. In our testing, the ID.4 was able to maintain our preset highway speed of 65 mph for 9.4 miles after the dreaded "0 miles" display appeared. At the 9.4-mile mark, the vehicle's speed began to slow as the ID.4's battery could no longer maintain a highway speed. But even then, the VW traveled another 3.5 miles before it ground to a halt.

What should I do if my Volkswagen ID.4 dies?

The good news is that the ID.4 won't die without giving you plenty of advance notice. And even when the vehicle announces that you've got zero miles left, there are likely a few miles in reserve that you can use to find a safe stopping place.

Now, should you count on these buffer miles in normal driving? Absolutely not. But it's nice to know they're there in case of emergency.

As for what happens next, while the technology exists for a tow truck to be equipped with an onboard power generator, there aren't enough of them out on the road to count on. Chances are that a standard tow truck will arrive to help you transport the ID.4 to your home or the nearest charging station.