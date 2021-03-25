- We drove a Volkswagen ID.4 until its battery died to see what would happen
- Even after the indicated range hits zero, a small buffer gives you time to get to a safe spot
The 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 is the brand's latest electric vehicle, succeeding the e-Golf from a few years ago. Unlike the e-Golf, the ID.4 was built from the ground up to be an EV, so you can think of it as Volkswagen's first real shot over Tesla's bow.
The ID.4's EPA-estimated range of 250 miles isn't as impressive as that of many Teslas, but in Edmunds' real-world EV testing, our editors recorded a 287-mile range, an improvement of 15%. Today's longest-range EVs can comfortably exceed 300 miles, but Volkswagen is hot on their heels.