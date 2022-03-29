2023 Ford F-150 Rattler First Look: A Cheap Way to Get Dirty

While the Rattler name conjures up images of noise-making toys for infants, this truck is aimed squarely at F-150 buyers who want a play in the mud — or dirt, or sand, or any other unpaved sort of terrain — at a more affordable starting price. The Rattler comes equipped with the FX4 package as standard, which, on top of standard four-wheel drive, adds skid plates, hill descent control, some specially tuned off-road shock absorbers, and an electronic-locking rear differential. It also comes equipped with some knobby off-road tires covering 18-inch wheels.

Other telltale signs of a Rattler include unique side vents and some graphics near the rear end that have a rattlesnake-like design to them. Inside, Rattlers get some bronze accents and stitching to match, similar to what Ford did with the interior of the Rattler's bigger sibling, the Tremor. Ford hasn't said what powertrains will be available with the Rattler, but XL models are available with a naturally aspirated V6, the turbocharged 2.7-liter EcoBoost engine or a 5.0-liter V8, and it stands to reason that one of those will be under the Rattler's hood.