2023 Ford F-150 Heritage Edition Celebrates 75 Years of Truckin'

Ford is bringing back a classic color scheme for the Heritage Edition. The company calls it the A-B-A color palette, where color A serves as the accent color for the pillars and roof, color B is for the main bodywork, and color A is repeated on the bottom of the truck, like on the bumpers. There will be five color palettes to choose from, too. They are a Race Red midsection with the upper and lower in Carbonized Gray, an Atlas Blue body with the upper and lower sections in Agate Black, an Antimatter Blue midsection with the upper and lower in Carbonized Gray, Avalanche (Ford speak for white) with the upper and lower in Agate Black, and Area 51 (a bluish gray) body with black as the upper and lower accent color.

Other Heritage-related touches include a white “75 Years” logo that appears atop the center of the windshield and the same logo in the center-screen startup animation and on the center console. The Heritage Edition isn't some extremely expensive high-end model either. It will be exclusively available on XLT models, the second lowest trim level on the F-150 spectrum.