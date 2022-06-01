New 2023 Toyota GR86 Special Edition Promises Sports Car Fun on a Budget

- New 2023 GR86 Special Edition
- Year membership to the National Auto Sport Association
- Part of the second GR86 generation introduced in 2022
A sign from the car gods that manufacturers still care about vehicles that are not SUVs and pickup trucks. The GR86 is also the sibling car to the Subaru BRZ, which was named the Edmunds Top Rated Sports Car in 2022. The two share similar guts, including a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that makes 228 horsepower. You also get a six-speed manual transmission — so, no, the GR86 isn't just nice to look at. It's an earnestly fun car.
It's got competition, though. The Mazda MX-5 Miata has long been a favorite of cash-strapped enthusiasts, but the Hyundai Veloster N and Volkswagen Golf GTI are also solid contenders in the small, feisty sports car category.
New for 2023, Toyota introduces a GR86 Special Edition. Based off the GR86 Premium trim, the Special Edition sits at the top of the GR86 lineup. It features a bright orange Solar Shift exterior, 18-inch black alloy wheels, a cat-back performance exhaust, and special graphics and badging that distinguish it in the lineup. Like all Premium trims, it will feature a duckbill rear spoiler, six-way adjustable front seats with heating, and an upgraded eight-speaker audio system. Limited to just 860 units, this Special Edition was built, in Toyota's words, to "celebrate the pure fun of sports car driving."
Toyota is extending a complimentary one-year memberships to the National Auto Sport
Association (NASA) with the purchase of every GR86. Perks of membership include a free high-performance driving event and discounts on admission to NASA events.
The Toyota GR86's recent redesign made it a welcome addition to a refreshing (and growing) category of exhilarating sports cars that don't break the bank. And the GR86 Special Edition adds a splash to the lineup for 2023. It faces a chorus of competitors — and that's music to our ears.