New 2023 Toyota GR86 Special Edition Promises Sports Car Fun on a Budget

New for 2023, Toyota introduces a GR86 Special Edition. Based off the GR86 Premium trim, the Special Edition sits at the top of the GR86 lineup. It features a bright orange Solar Shift exterior, 18-inch black alloy wheels, a cat-back performance exhaust, and special graphics and badging that distinguish it in the lineup. Like all Premium trims, it will feature a duckbill rear spoiler, six-way adjustable front seats with heating, and an upgraded eight-speaker audio system. Limited to just 860 units, this Special Edition was built, in Toyota's words, to "celebrate the pure fun of sports car driving."

Toyota is extending a complimentary one-year memberships to the National Auto Sport

Association (NASA) with the purchase of every GR86. Perks of membership include a free high-performance driving event and discounts on admission to NASA events.

Edmunds says

The Toyota GR86's recent redesign made it a welcome addition to a refreshing (and growing) category of exhilarating sports cars that don't break the bank. And the GR86 Special Edition adds a splash to the lineup for 2023. It faces a chorus of competitors — and that's music to our ears.