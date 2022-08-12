2023 Ford Bronco Heritage Editions Go Full Retro

Choose the Bronco Heritage Limited Edition, and the SUV builds on the Badlands trim level with its twin-turbo V6 engine and 10-speed automatic. This version has gloss black wheels with classic "dog dish" center caps and an Oxford White outer lip, and it wears exclusive metal Bronco fender badges in the original script. Ford says it will build 1,966 Heritage Limited Editions for each body style — Bronco Sport, two-door Bronco and four-door Bronco.
The interior is upgraded too. The Heritage Edition comes with plaid cloth seats, an Oxford White-accented instrument panel and special badging. The Limited Edition covers the seats in a leather/vinyl combination upholstery (still bearing a plaid design) and trims the interior in red and white stitching.
How much is the new 2023 Ford Bronco Heritage Edition? The automaker says it will start at $44,305, not including the destination charge. That's likely for the two-door model, so expect the four-door to add a couple thousand to the window sticker. The new Bronco Heritage Limited Edition price kicks off at $66,895, not including destination.
What is the 2023 Ford Bronco Sport Heritage Edition?
Ford isn't leaving the more affordable and fuel-efficient Bronco Sport behind as it travels back in time. Like the bigger Broncos, the Bronco Sport Heritage Edition is based on Big Bend trim. However, this crossover pairs a turbocharged 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine with an off-road suspension and a raised ride height.