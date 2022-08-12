2023 Ford Bronco Heritage Editions Go Full Retro

When Ford resurrected the Bronco, it turned to the original 1966 version of the SUV for inspiration. Now, the automaker is making its family of bucking broncs even more faithful to the first-gen models. New Heritage Edition and Heritage Limited Edition versions of the Bronco two-door and four-door, and the Bronco Sport, arrive for the 2023 model year.

Each one is dressed with an Oxford White roof, grille, stripes and 17-inch aluminum wheels designed to look like the steelies of yore. A handful of paint colors are available, including new Robin's Egg Blue and Yellowstone Metallic hues, plaid seats, and Oxford White trim and accents.

What's included on a 2023 Ford Bronco Heritage Edition?

The new Ford Bronco Heritage Editions are based on the Big Bend trim level and feature a turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine and your choice between a seven-speed manual and a 10-speed automatic transmission. Heritage Edition-equipped models also include the Sasquatch package, which adds an off-road suspension, wider track, fender flares and fat 35-inch mud-terrain tires. A powder-coated steel front bumper includes recovery points and foglights.