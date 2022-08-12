Skip to main content
2023 Ford Bronco Heritage Editions Go Full Retro

  • Christian Wardlawby
    Correspondent
    Christian Wardlaw is an automotive journalist at Edmunds.
  • Oxford White detailing, retro wheels and badges, and classic paint colors define new Bronco special editions.
  • They're based on Big Bend or Badlands trim.
  • If you like plaid, you'll like the Bronco Heritage Edition interior.
  • Depending on the model, prices start from about $35,000, and you can order one now.

When Ford resurrected the Bronco, it turned to the original 1966 version of the SUV for inspiration. Now, the automaker is making its family of bucking broncs even more faithful to the first-gen models. New Heritage Edition and Heritage Limited Edition versions of the Bronco two-door and four-door, and the Bronco Sport, arrive for the 2023 model year.

Each one is dressed with an Oxford White roof, grille, stripes and 17-inch aluminum wheels designed to look like the steelies of yore. A handful of paint colors are available, including new Robin's Egg Blue and Yellowstone Metallic hues, plaid seats, and Oxford White trim and accents.

What's included on a 2023 Ford Bronco Heritage Edition?

The new Ford Bronco Heritage Editions are based on the Big Bend trim level and feature a turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine and your choice between a seven-speed manual and a 10-speed automatic transmission. Heritage Edition-equipped models also include the Sasquatch package, which adds an off-road suspension, wider track, fender flares and fat 35-inch mud-terrain tires. A powder-coated steel front bumper includes recovery points and foglights.

Choose the Bronco Heritage Limited Edition, and the SUV builds on the Badlands trim level with its twin-turbo V6 engine and 10-speed automatic. This version has gloss black wheels with classic "dog dish" center caps and an Oxford White outer lip, and it wears exclusive metal Bronco fender badges in the original script. Ford says it will build 1,966 Heritage Limited Editions for each body style — Bronco Sport, two-door Bronco and four-door Bronco.

The interior is upgraded too. The Heritage Edition comes with plaid cloth seats, an Oxford White-accented instrument panel and special badging. The Limited Edition covers the seats in a leather/vinyl combination upholstery (still bearing a plaid design) and trims the interior in red and white stitching.

How much is the new 2023 Ford Bronco Heritage Edition? The automaker says it will start at $44,305, not including the destination charge. That's likely for the two-door model, so expect the four-door to add a couple thousand to the window sticker. The new Bronco Heritage Limited Edition price kicks off at $66,895, not including destination.

What is the 2023 Ford Bronco Sport Heritage Edition?

Ford isn't leaving the more affordable and fuel-efficient Bronco Sport behind as it travels back in time. Like the bigger Broncos, the Bronco Sport Heritage Edition is based on Big Bend trim. However, this crossover pairs a turbocharged 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine with an off-road suspension and a raised ride height.

Upgrade to the Bronco Sport Heritage Limited Edition, and you'll get Badlands equipment, including a more powerful turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder, a more capable twin-clutch all-wheel-drive system with a differential lock, and GOAT modes (for "goes over any type of terrain") including Mud/Ruts and Rock Crawl. This version also has 29-inch all-terrain tires and a metal Bronco script badge on the fenders.

Inside, the Bronco Sports feature a dark blue instrument panel, red and light blue accent stitching, Oxford White accents, and simulated suede on the center and door panel armrests. The Heritage Edition gets plaid cloth seats, while the Heritage Limited Edition rocks full leather upholstery and Oxford White door panel inserts.

Prices for the Bronco Sport Heritage Edition start at $34,245, not including destination charges. The Heritage Limited Edition commands a higher premium of $44,655. As with the Broncos, Ford plans to build only 1,966 examples of the Bronco Sport Heritage Limited Edition.

When can I buy a 2023 Bronco Heritage Edition?

All of the new Bronco and Bronco Sport Heritage Editions are available to order now, so don't dillydally. But you should know that if you want a Bronco two-door or four-door, Ford is giving priority to people who already hold an order for the SUV and are waiting for the company to build their vehicle.

Don't worry if you miss your chance to get one, though. Ford confirms that a Peak Blue paint color is coming for the 2024 Bronco Heritage Edition, so it looks like these even more retro versions of the SUV are here to stay at least through the middle of the decade.

Edmunds says

Despite launching the new Bronco family of SUVs during the pandemic in 2021, adding new Raptor and Everglades models to the standard Bronco lineup in 2022, and now trying to overcome news of twin-turbo V6 engine failures in the 2021 two-door and four-door models, Ford isn't taking its foot off of the accelerator pedal.

These new Bronco Heritage Editions are certain to tug at the heartstrings of the faithful and might even inspire regret among early adopters. Good thing they hold their value well and are easy to sell.

Christian Wardlawby
