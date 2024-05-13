2025 Volkswagen ID. Buzz Lineup: Everything You Need to Know

The wait for the United States to get the Volkswagen ID. Buzz electric minivan with retro styling is nearly over. After years of seeing prototypes and the model's launch in Europe, the vehicle will finally arrive here during the fourth quarter of this year. It'll be available in three trim levels: Pro S, Pro S Plus, and a limited 1st Edition variant.

All versions of the ID. Buzz in the U.S. will come with a 91-kilowatt-hour battery. The Pro S will come exclusively as a rear-wheel-drive model making 282 horsepower. The Pro S Plus and 1st Edition grades will be available with either a rear-drive or a 335-hp all-wheel drive configuration. VW won't provide any range estimates for the van until the third quarter of 2024, a VW U.S. spokesperson tells Edmunds.

Buyers in the U.S. will be able to get the ID. Buzz in a rainbow of colors, including some pastel hues that will evoke the original Microbus from the 1960s. The palette will include two-tone options with a Candy White roof and Energetic Orange, Pomelo Yellow, Blue Charcoal, Mahi Green, Metro Silver, Cabana Blue or Indium Grey body. There will also be a Metro Silver top above a Cherry Red exterior. The monotone options will be Metro Silver, Candy White and Deep Black Pearl. All of the trims come with 20-inch wheels.