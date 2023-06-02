How does the ID. Buzz drive?

We've only driven the two-row European-market ID. Buzz so far, which is shorter and less powerful than the three-row U.S. version. The Euro ID. Buzz utilizes a single rear motor fed by an 82-kWh battery pack and develops 201 horsepower and 229 lb-ft of torque. It has a Volkswagen-estimated top speed of 90 mph.

Here's a backhanded compliment: The ID. Buzz is a lot quicker than any of the original VW Microbuses. Tooling around town at lower speeds is where the Buzz is at its best — you have instant access to torque to get you moving quickly. But the 201 hp in the European version we drove is just not a whole lot considering the ID. Buzz's heft. The Buzz's power deficit is most noticeable in trying to reach highway speeds quickly or, worse, when trying to pass at highway speeds. We look forward to driving the higher-horsepower U.S. version soon.

Volkwagen states that accelerating to 62 mph (100 km/h) from a standstill takes 10.2 seconds in the Euro van, which is pretty slow by modern minivan standards and even slower by current EV standards. We expect the North American ID. Buzz to be significantly quicker, though VW isn't quoting acceleration times just yet. In Edmunds' instrumented testing, it takes the average minivan 7.9 seconds to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph, while mainstream EVs, on average, require only 7.5 seconds. Weight, of course, plays a large part. The single-motor ID. Buzz nearly outclasses all rivals when it comes to power, but it's also much heavier. The European version already weighs 600-700 pounds more than rivals, and its stretched American cousin with a larger battery pack will undoubtedly prove even heftier. We're also not in love with the brakes — it can be hard to stop smoothly. The regenerative braking won't bring you to a full stop either.

On the upside, the ID. Buzz has relatively taut handling for a van. Credit goes to the floor-mounted battery pack that keeps the van's center of gravity low. It's not sporty, but it is easy to wheel around town. It also has a ridiculously tight turning circle that'll make you want to do U-turns all day.