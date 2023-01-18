So what makes the Civic just so much better than the rest of its class? The first thing is obvious when you walk up to it: design. It's clean, sleek, and looks like a car that's much more expensive than it is. Whereas the last Civic looked like a crab on wheels, the 11th-generation car looks like something from a luxury manufacturer. You could say Honda was playing it safe in terms of design, but we think it looks great and it will age well.

The same is true for the bright interior space. Its clean, low dash is clutter-free and the infotainment screen might look like it's perched right in your eye line, but it does a good job of staying out of the way when you're driving and it's easy to navigate when you do use it. Honda nailed the primary controls, too. The buttons, switches and dials all feel like they're a cut above the rest of the class. Everything, once again, has an expensive feel to it that belies the Civic's price tag.

But what really makes the Civic the Edmunds Top Rated Car winner is the way it drives. Honda managed to find a balance between comfortable and competent in the corners, and the Civic is a car we'd happily drive every single day without hesitation. It's refined, easy to live with, and a great value. How can you beat that? We'd certainly like to see Honda's rivals try.