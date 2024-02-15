Skip to main content
Rivian Cuts R1T, R1S Pricing With New Batteries

2023 Rivian R1T front 3/4
  • Chase Bierenkovenby
    Contributor
  • Rivian introduces a new battery pack that lowers the base price of the R1T and R1S to $71,700 and $76,700, respectively.
  • The Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat starts at $71,990 with full EV tax credit eligibility.
  • Even with the new trims, both Rivians are not fully eligible.

According to the online Rivian configurator, pricing for both the automaker’s R1T and R1S models have fallen by $3,100 — sort of. In essence, Rivian has made the pair more accessible by introducing a new battery pack for each. The R1T now starts at $71,700 including destination, with the R1S now priced from $76,700. 

Additionally, the two qualify for the partial $3,750 tax credit. Thanks to a legal loophole, you will benefit from the full $7,500 amount if you are leasing. That said, it’s worth noting Rivian’s lease program is only available in certain states at the time of publishing. The new battery option, dubbed the Standard battery, means the truck and SUV  start life with 270 miles of range. Rivian offers a Standard+ pack in place of the old base one, with 315 miles of range for an extra $3,100.

Notably, this puts various R1T configurations within spitting distance of Ford’s F-150 Lightning. More specifically, the Lariat trim, which offers either 240 miles or 370 miles of estimated range (depending on battery pack) as well as 462-580 horsepower and 775 lb-ft of torque. Pricing for that begins at $71,990 and offers federal EV tax credit eligibility. The Rivian does, only in part, and starts at $71,700. Rivian R1Ts equipped with the Dual Motor option make 533 hp and 610 lb-ft, making the two trucks closer than ever before.

Edmunds says

So which are you having, Rivian or Ford?

Chase Bierenkovenby

Chase Bierenkovenby

Chase Bierenkoven has been writing about cars in his head since he was a child. Now, he does it for real, covering automotive news and producing reviews for outlets like Edmunds, Forbes Wheels and CarBuzz. Chase's career as an automotive journalist began in 2020, and he has already written scores of road tests. Some favorites of Chase's include the Dodge Challenger 392, Mazda Miata, Kia EV6 and Bentley Bentayga. Outside his work with cars, Chase is often found justifying his latest broken German sports car to anyone that will listen or enjoying the outdoor spaces of his native Colorado.

