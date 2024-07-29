The New Rivian R1T and R1S Won't Come With a Physical Key Fob ... for Now

We first got wind of the axed fob when an owner posted on Reddit, sharing a screenshot of a text conversation alleged to be between them and their Rivian Guide (a salesperson new buyers are paired with). The alleged Guide says, “The vehicles do not come with a key fob[,] however these will be available to purchase in the Rivian Gear Shop at a later date,”. We reached out to Rivian for clarification, and a spokesperson confirmed, “R1 vehicles come standard with a KeyCard and Rivian Mobile App access. We'll have more information to share on key fobs later on down the line." This does seem to give some hope to owners who like a traditional fob, but Rivian didn't confirm whether fobs would return as standard or optional equipment, or how much an optional fob would cost.

We like our own R1T's fob, which can open the frunk and tailgate without needing to mess with an app, though it hasn't been trouble-free. Still, we'd rather have it than not, because we've had to deal with multiple redundancy failures in other vehicles.