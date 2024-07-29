- The refreshed 2025 Rivian R1T and R1S won't come with a physical key fob — at least, not at first.
- Fobs might eventually be for sale in Rivian's Gear Shop, but pricing and timing aren't clear yet.
- Rivian says it will have "more to share" on key fobs soon.
The New Rivian R1T and R1S Won't Come With a Physical Key Fob ... for Now
A KeyCard and Rivian's phone app are still viable entry methods
Buyers of 2025 Rivian R1S and R1T electric vehicles might be surprised to learn their new SUV or pickup will be delivered without a traditional key fob. While a key fob has been included with the purchase of an R1S or R1T model since they debuted, the fob will be absent if you opt for one of the refreshed “Gen 2" versions, which launch for the 2025 model year. Instead, owners can only choose between the included KeyCard, a credit card-shaped NFC device, or their mobile app, to access and drive their Rivian.
We first got wind of the axed fob when an owner posted on Reddit, sharing a screenshot of a text conversation alleged to be between them and their Rivian Guide (a salesperson new buyers are paired with). The alleged Guide says, “The vehicles do not come with a key fob[,] however these will be available to purchase in the Rivian Gear Shop at a later date,”. We reached out to Rivian for clarification, and a spokesperson confirmed, “R1 vehicles come standard with a KeyCard and Rivian Mobile App access. We'll have more information to share on key fobs later on down the line." This does seem to give some hope to owners who like a traditional fob, but Rivian didn't confirm whether fobs would return as standard or optional equipment, or how much an optional fob would cost.
We like our own R1T's fob, which can open the frunk and tailgate without needing to mess with an app, though it hasn't been trouble-free. Still, we'd rather have it than not, because we've had to deal with multiple redundancy failures in other vehicles.
Edmunds says
Making a simple key fob an optional extra strikes us as unnecessary cost-cutting, and we’re hoping that Rivian will listen to owners who still want a fob without charging extra for it.