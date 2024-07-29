Skip to main content

The New Rivian R1T and R1S Won't Come With a Physical Key Fob ... for Now

A KeyCard and Rivian's phone app are still viable entry methods

  • written by
    Contributor
    Chase Bierenkoven has been writing about cars in his head since he was a child. Now, he does it for real, covering automotive news and producing reviews for outlets like Edmunds, Forbes Wheels and CarBuzz. Chase's career as an automotive journalist began in 2020, and he has already written scores of road tests. Some favorites of Chase's include the Dodge Challenger 392, Mazda Miata, Kia EV6 and Bentley Bentayga. Outside his work with cars, Chase is often found justifying his latest broken German sports car to anyone that will listen or enjoying the outdoor spaces of his native Colorado.
    edited by
    Manager, News
    Cameron Rogers has worked in the automotive industry since 2013. He has tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the course of his career. Today, he leads the news team in developing cutting-edge news articles, opinion pieces and sneak peeks at upcoming vehicles. Favorite cars that he's driven during his tenure at Edmunds include the 991-era Porsche 911 Turbo S, Rolls-Royce Ghost and several generations of Honda Odyssey (really).
  • The refreshed 2025 Rivian R1T and R1S won't come with a physical key fob — at least, not at first.
  • Fobs might eventually be for sale in Rivian's Gear Shop, but pricing and timing aren't clear yet.
  • Rivian says it will have "more to share" on key fobs soon.

Buyers of 2025 Rivian R1S and R1T electric vehicles might be surprised to learn their new SUV or pickup will be delivered without a traditional key fob. While a key fob has been included with the purchase of an R1S or R1T model since they debuted, the fob will be absent if you opt for one of the refreshed  “Gen 2" versions, which launch for the 2025 model year. Instead, owners can only choose between the included KeyCard, a credit card-shaped NFC device, or their mobile app, to access and drive their Rivian.

2025 Rivian R1T

We first got wind of the axed fob when an owner posted on Reddit, sharing a screenshot of a text conversation alleged to be between them and their Rivian Guide (a salesperson new buyers are paired with). The alleged Guide says, “The vehicles do not come with a key fob[,] however these will be available to purchase in the Rivian Gear Shop at a later date,”. We reached out to Rivian for clarification, and a spokesperson confirmed, “R1 vehicles come standard with a KeyCard and Rivian Mobile App access. We'll have more information to share on key fobs later on down the line." This does seem to give some hope to owners who like a traditional fob, but Rivian didn't confirm whether fobs would return as standard or optional equipment, or how much an optional fob would cost.

We like our own R1T's fob, which can open the frunk and tailgate without needing to mess with an app, though it hasn't been trouble-free. Still, we'd rather have it than not, because we've had to deal with multiple redundancy failures in other vehicles

Edmunds says

Making a simple key fob an optional extra strikes us as unnecessary cost-cutting, and we’re hoping that Rivian will listen to owners who still want a fob without charging extra for it.

