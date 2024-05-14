Testing Rivian's Charging Network With Our Long-Term R1T

Perhaps more than any other truck, the Rivian R1T feels purpose-built for camping. It's not just the REI-chic design, although that's part of it. It's the bevy of nifty features ranging from the practical (gear tunnel) to the fun (camp speaker).

But if you suffer from range anxiety, the prospect of taking an all-electric pickup truck camping may not be your idea of a good time. Rivian seems to have anticipated this. The company says it's installing more than 10,000 Waypoint (Level 2) chargers in North America, many of them inside or around national parks.

At the time of this writing, Rivian has built 424 high-speed chargers at 70 sites and an unspecified number of Level 2 chargers. We didn't count them all, but it's fewer than 10,000. The upcoming migration to NACS and the new accessibility of Tesla's Supercharger network may be putting a dent in those plans.

I decided to put our range anxiety to rest for a weekend and took our long-term Rivian R1T to Yosemite National Park to try out the Rivian Adventure Network. My wife and I left before sunrise from Irvine, California, after plugging our campsite, North Pines, into the built-in navigation system. I was able to set our preferred methods of charging (high-speed, no sites that need adapters) and my preferred state of charge at arrival (50%, just in case). The built-in nav did everything else from there, scheduling a pair of charging stops in Bakersfield and Fresno and even including how long I could expect to charge at each of them.