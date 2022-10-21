U-Drags: Hyundai Veloster N vs. Volkswagen Golf R

Post-race debrief

The cards seemed to be stacked against the Veloster N before the cars even arrived at the track. Ignoring the sizable price differential, the Golf R's only shortcoming was its weight penalty. But if you consider the very crude rule of thumb that 7 pounds of weight reduction is equivalent to a 1-horsepower gain, the Veloster N's 285-pound weight advantage figures out to a 40.7-hp adjustment in its favor. Given that the VW makes exactly 40 more horsepower than the Hyundai on paper, one could argue this was actually a fair fight.

The Golf R also had grip and traction on its side, though, aided by the standard all-wheel-drive system. With double the active rubber on the road, the VW was able to launch with much more aggression than the front-wheel-drive Veloster N. This also played out at the turnaround, where the Golf R could start accelerating earlier in the turn.

Edmunds says

Both of these hatchbacks are exceedingly fun to drive, while each has its own distinct personality. But the bottom line is that if you're seeking the objectively faster choice between them, the Volkswagen Golf R is easily the winner.