Edmunds U-Drags! Kawasaki Ninja H2 R vs. Porsche 911 Turbo S

2023 Porsche 911 Turbo S vs. 2015 Kawasaki Ninja H2 R
  Nick Yekikian
    News Editor
    Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.
  • We finally get a 911 Turbo S on the Edmunds U-Drags course.
  • But since you've already seen it destroy pretty much every other car on sale today, we do it differently.
  • We're putting it up against a bike to see if it can really hold its own.

The Porsche 911 Turbo S is, without doubt, one of the hardest-accelerating cars ever put on sale. Its 640 horsepower and clever all-wheel-drive system are so effective it's become the least expensive way to do a quarter mile very, very quickly. So ubiquitous is its performance that you've probably seen the Turbo S mince its way through all kinds of four-wheel competition, so when we had the chance to get one for an Edmunds U-Drag, we had to think a little bit outside of the box.

Cue the Kawasaki Ninja H2 R. It sports a 998-cc supercharged four-cylinder engine, a six-speed manual transmission and rear-wheel drive. This is the same bike that recently dismissed the Acura NSX Type S, but if there's anything we know about the 911 Turbo S, it's that drag racing is its domain (one it rules with an aluminum and carbon-fiber fist). So who's going to come out on top, the Porsche or the Kawasaki? There's only one way to find out — check out the video below!

Edmunds says

All's fair in love and drag racing, that's what we always say.

