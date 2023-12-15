Edmunds U-Drags! Kawasaki Ninja H2 R vs. Porsche 911 Turbo S

The Porsche 911 Turbo S is, without doubt, one of the hardest-accelerating cars ever put on sale. Its 640 horsepower and clever all-wheel-drive system are so effective it's become the least expensive way to do a quarter mile very, very quickly. So ubiquitous is its performance that you've probably seen the Turbo S mince its way through all kinds of four-wheel competition, so when we had the chance to get one for an Edmunds U-Drag, we had to think a little bit outside of the box.

Cue the Kawasaki Ninja H2 R. It sports a 998-cc supercharged four-cylinder engine, a six-speed manual transmission and rear-wheel drive. This is the same bike that recently dismissed the Acura NSX Type S, but if there's anything we know about the 911 Turbo S, it's that drag racing is its domain (one it rules with an aluminum and carbon-fiber fist). So who's going to come out on top, the Porsche or the Kawasaki? There's only one way to find out — check out the video below!