As you've probably surmised by now, Competitor No. 2 is the Acura NSX Type S. Boasting a combined output of 600 horsepower, the NSX can deploy all of its power from a standing start through launch control, slow its considerable progress by way of carbon-ceramic brakes, and then accelerate out of a corner with its sophisticated all-wheel-drive system. Easy peasy.

But Competitor No. 1 is the not-remotely street-legal Kawasaki Ninja H2 R. Thanks to a gear-driven supercharger and race gas, this hyberbike cranks out 305 horsepower and uses launch control and racing slicks to decimate anything else in a straight line. Did we mention it weighs a staggering 3,437 pounds less than the NSX.